Amazon has introduced the new Amazon Great India Festival Sale where we will get to see Amazon India introducing a new set of discounts on different and different ranges of products including products like Appliances, Electronics as well as technological gadgets.

For this article, we have covered all the details you should be knowing about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices including all the Galaxy smartphones from flagship-level smartphones up to budget-level smartphones too.

If you are looking to get a new smartphone for this season at a discounted price then it is recommendable for you to have a look at the new Galaxy devices which will be sold at a discounted price. Let’s have a deep dive into what all galaxy devices from Samsung will be sold for such discounted pricing for this Amazon Great India Festival Sale.

Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Devices

Samsung Galaxy devices have been quite popular in the Indian smartphone market and also it’s been popularly known for providing its enriched smartphone features and KNOX security hardware and also with the combination of a modern looking design combined with the best cameras for the pricing.

However, talking more about Samsung Galaxy devices, there are different ranges of smartphones available in the Indian markets. However, the range of Samsung Galaxy devices includes smartphones sold under the S series, M series, A series, and also F series.

To add details in specific, for this sale we will get to see attractive pricing for Samsung Galaxy devices where specific models including:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G,

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition and

Samsung Galaxy M13

These are among the galaxy smartphones which will be getting major attracting discounts for this upcoming Amazon Great India Festival Sale. The spotlight here is given to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series which will be availed for a discounted pricing of Rs. 52,999 also as an add-on offer you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for a heavy discount of just Rs. 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets the next spotlight where it’s been said to be sold for Rs. 26,999 which is among the lowest ever pricing because it is a flagship S series smartphone coming from Samsung. Even though the smartphone is a little older S series phone launched back in 2021, still, we can consider this older flagship smartphone to become a great all-rounder phone for this year too.

Talking more about the Galaxy devices, we will get to see M series smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M13 which will be sold for Rs. 8,499 then the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be sold for Rs. 11,999 and then the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition will be sold for Rs. 13,499 budget.