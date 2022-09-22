Google Pixel 6a discounted to as low by Rs. 16,300 for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

If you are looking to get a taste of the best android experience with the latest updates combined with a flagship level camera and all of these come under the budget of Rs. 30,000? Here we have got you covered with something interesting that you should definitely checkout.

This is the time when Flipkart India officially announced their sale season called the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale where we will get to see a range of new discounts being announced on different products from fashion, electronic appliances, and also technology gadgets too.

As we mentioned in the title above, if you looking to make an upgrade with a new compelling smartphone then you can have a look at this Google Pixel 6a smartphone which will be sold for a discounted pricing going as low as below Rs. 30,000 for this Big Billion Day Sale. Let’s take a deep dive into what offers and discounts you will get to see for this sale:

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale – Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699

As we mentioned above, we will get to see the Google Pixel 6a launched with a bigger price slash for this season. Although, the smartphone was launched for initial pricing of Rs. 43,999 when it was launched.

As of now, Flipkart India has announced that this new Google Pixel 6a smartphone will be discounted to a price below Rs. 30,000 where the price has been brought down to Rs. 27,699.

If we consider the discount provided by Flipkart! The price slash provided by Flipkart for this season has gone as low as by Rs. 16,300 whereas Flipkart India is providing an additional discount of up to Rs. 9,800 on the device. And also, with bank collaborations, for the people who own ICICI Bank cards then you can get an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 over the discounted pricing, and also for the prepaid transaction you will get an add-on price discount of Rs. 3,000.

However, if you are able to avail all of these offers, then you can opt for a total discount of up to Rs. 16,300 which is almost half of the price being discounted considering the initial price tag.

Conclusion – Should you buy Google Pixel 6a?

This new Google Pixel 6a smartphone is really a good choice for many to go with! This new smartphone provides a great mixture of providing better performance with a combination of flagship-level cameras for which already Google Pixel phones are popularly known about. Also, you will get the taste of new Android updates in the coming years.