The biggest sale of the year is now live for Prime members only and will go public tomorrow on 17th October. The festive sale will last for a month because there is so much to shop and Indians wait for months to shop from Amazon Great Indian Sale.

This time Amazon has diversified its language options to suit the needs of Indians speaking and understanding regional languages. Amazon now supports shopping in six languages including Hindi, English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank and is offering a 10% discount on shopping with HDFC Bank credit and debit card.

Rival Flipkart has also begun its Big Billion Days Sale for everyone till 21st October.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: BEST DEALS ON SMARTPHONES

Apple iPhone 11:

Amazon is offering Apple iPhone 11 64GB at a discounted price of Rs. 47,999. Note- Apple has officially reduced the price of iPhone 11 in India to Rs. 54,900 from previous Rs. 64,900 with effect from October 13th when the company launched the latest iPhone 12 models.

OnePlus 8 5G:

OnePlus never cuts their prices and this is the first time that Amazon is offering the OnePlus 8 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant with the discount of Rs 2,000.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 41,999 which is discounted by Rs. 3,000 and,

12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is priced at a discounted rate of Rs. 44,999 which is down by Rs. 5,000.

Note- The latest OnePlus 8T is also available now on Amazon for Rs. 42,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51, M31, M31s, S10:

Amazon has cut down the prices of some Samsung devices as well. Samsung fans can now buy the new Samsung M51 at Rs. 22,499 which is cut down from the introductory price of Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be selling at a budget point of Rs. 15,499 which is discounted by Rs. 1,000.

Galaxy M31s will be available at Rs. 18,499 which is again discounted down from Rs 19,499.

The premium Galaxy S10 is available for a starting price of Rs. 39,999 and the same model i.e. 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 57,800 on the Samsung official website. We can see some pretty huge discount on the Galaxy S10, this is a great Sale deal.

Vivo V17:

Vivo V17 is available on Flipkart for 20,990 but Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering V17 for only Rs. 17,990. This is a great deal amongst others for customers who are on a budget.

These are some of the best deals available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. There are a ton of other smartphones, smart TVs, Tablets, DSLRs and other products having such great deals for the sale.

Grab your offer today and save some bucks for the future.