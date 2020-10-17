AMAZON GREAT INDIAN SALE: Best Deal on MacBook Air (Rs. 80,000)

Every year several people are waiting for the Sale season. Be it Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale or Amazon’s Great Indian Day Sale to buy their favourite Apple product at a lesser cost. The term “lesser cost” does not imply a budget cost but relatively to other Apple products.

Apple is known to be in their own eco-system pretending that other brands do not exist and believes that Apple users always compare their devices with older versions of the same product. This is partially true as it inculcates this sense in the customers at a subconscious level and this is exactly the trend they follow.

If you have been waiting for a sale to buy in a new MacBook, Amazon has brought in the opportunity for you. The MacBook Air 13-inch is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 80,990 which is Rs. 9,000 less than the official Apple Store price. If you look up the same version on the official Online Apple Store, the price tag says Rs. 92,990, the difference is indeed noticeable.

This is the mega-deal where you can buy a productive Apple MacBook Air at a cheaper and a little affordable price than the rest of MacBook line-up. Amazon has partnered with HDFC to give additional discounts to users that pay using HDFC credit or debit card.

When users pay for their new MacBook Air from Amazon using an HDFC debit or credit card, they will get an additional discount of Rs. 1,750. Not just this, along with this offer, user’s Amazon Pay cashback will be credited with Rs. 1,250. Mind you, this cashback offer is only available for Amazon Prime users and not ordinary users. If you do not have a Prime subscription, either buy one or you will not receive additional Amazon Pay cashback.

In case you are using a very old laptop which will have no use after you buy the MacBook Air, Amazon trade-in will allow you to exchange your old laptop with a new one and giving you a discount up to Rs. 18,500. This amount will depend on the laptop and its working condition but if you manage to get this discount then the effective price of the new MacBook Air would somewhere be around Rs. 62,499.

The MacBook Air specifications include 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD internal storage. The laptop sports a sleek design and is perfect for portability. It comes in three different colours: Space Grey, Gold and Classic Silver.