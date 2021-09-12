Amazon is updating Kindles to make them easier to use

Amazon is the world’s biggest e-commerce company and we all must have heard about the popular e-reader “Kindle”. If you own a Kindle, there is an exciting software update coming up for you which will make using Kindle much easier and fun.

According to sources, the software update is meant for Paperwhite and Oasis devices- 7th generation and newer for Paperwhite and 98th generation and later for Kindle’s Oasis line-up. Amazon confirms that the changes are scheduled to come within the next couple of weeks and that it will make using a Kindle much easier for users.

Kindles are the most popular e-readers around the world, it has basically digitized reading a book by making the device super basic for anyone to use. The Operating System has always been basic, deliberately, to make it feel like an actual book with lesser distractions through multimedia functionality. However, the OS is said to be too basic, aiming it difficult for users to navigate the content.

This called out for a new update and as mentioned in a report by Engadget, the software update would firstly, allow users to swipe up and down the screen to navigate and adjust the screen brightness, sync modes, toggle Airplane mode off and on, and simply go to All Settings. Secondly, the bottom navigation bar will let users switch between Library, Home, and the book that they are currently reading. As simple as that!

This software update is still very basic and there is nothing much to be excited about, but according to Amazon, an improved Library and Home experience are said to roll out in the coming months and that will be a major update.

A book has always been known to be a man’s best friend, well actually, there is a tough competition between a dog and books, just kidding! But really, reading a book is an experience in itself and some people like using technology to get that experience. While, on the other hand, there are still people who would prefer books over Kindle or iPad because there is nothing in this world that can replace the look and feel of a book.

Anyhow, for anyone who owns a Kindle and loves using it, software updates are around the corner and it will make your reading experience much better than what it currently is.

So, what do you personally prefer, books or Kindle? Do let us know what you think because your opinions are the voice of TechStory.