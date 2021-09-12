Safemoon’s CTO leaves company without giving any reason

Safemoon’s CTO leaves the company as the price of the token continues to drop. While the Safemoon community is still optimistic about the token’s future, things have started to look shady now. The token is already 88% down from its ATH and even though the markets have recovered, Safemoon hasn’t. And now the CTO resigning shows that the company could be in turmoil as things are not going as planned and the token continues to dip every day.

Leaving my position on Safemoon was definitely a difficult decision, the hardest I’ve ever had to make. However, I’m excited for the future and can’t wait for the next chapter of my life to begin! — Hank Wyatt (@Hankusun) September 9, 2021

The questions

While the CTO of the company has left and the token is also performing poorly, no one is answering why did he leave. This creates suspicions and conspiracy theories and even though I would not want to give my personal opinion here, a lot of people are linking it with the wallet delay. Some also say that the team is promising big but they just don’t have the capability to deliver on those promises. This is because if you take a look most of the employees are friends, family or relatives who are just there for namesake. Yes, they could have some skills but nothing near close to what is required to pull off the things the company is promising.

What’s ahead?

If you are wondering they have so much going on, things must look good right. Yes, even I used to think so when I read about those. But it is incredibly important to understand that it’s one thing to promise the best things and completely different to deliver on those. And as Safemoon’s CTO leaves the company it is not going to be even more challenging. Yes, of course, things could be better if they find someone better.

The community of the token bashed me on Twitter for doing a negative article on Safemoon. But I guess things have started to look even worse since then. So, let’s see what happens in the future.

