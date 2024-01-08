In a recent blog post, Justin Garrison, a senior developer at Amazon Web Services (AWS), has raised serious concerns about the tech giant’s employment practices, accusing the company of engaging in a “silent sacking” strategy to quietly reduce its workforce. This revelation comes at a time when the tech industry is facing a wave of layoffs, prompting a closer examination of how large tech firms are handling workforce management amidst economic pressures and the imperative to cut labor costs.

The Emergence of “Silent Sacking” in the Tech Industry

Garrison’s claims highlight a growing trend known as “quiet firing” or “silent sacking” within the tech industry. This involves companies manipulating workplace conditions to encourage employees to leave voluntarily, thereby avoiding negative press and expensive severance packages. Notably, other tech giants, such as Meta, have faced accusations of employing similar tactics during departmental reorganizations.

Industry experts caution that, following the hiring boom fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, tech organizations may be resorting to these covert methods to streamline their workforce and cut costs without causing alarm among shareholders.

Garrison’s Experience at AWS

In Garrison’s detailed account of his experience at AWS, he reveals that on September 1, 2023, he was informed that his role and team were being eliminated. Despite earlier assurances that these changes wouldn’t affect him, Garrison found himself without a specific role. Internal job offers he received came with significant downsides, including lower pay and a more junior title. According to Garrison, this pattern reflects a larger strategy to make employees’ lives difficult as an alternative to mass firings or costly severance packages.

Pressure on the Tech Industry to Trim Workforce

Will Larcombe, co-founder and director of business management consultancy Stellarmann, notes an increased pressure across technology projects in the past year to reduce headcount. He emphasizes that highly-skilled and high-paid employees, such as software engineers, may feel trapped in uncertain situations due to unclear project goals.

Jim Moore, an employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, suggests that some companies may be insensitive to employee sentiments, resisting the shift to remote and hybrid working. However, he acknowledges that Garrison’s case might be more about poor judgment than a deliberate attempt to reduce numbers.

Moore expresses concerns about the counterproductive and morally questionable nature of silent sacking, emphasizing the potential loss of top talent. He argues that companies should follow proper procedures, like genuine redundancy exercises, to avoid potential legal actions and maintain responsible business leadership.

Amazon’s Response and Garrison’s Perspective

In response to Garrison’s allegations, Amazon dismisses them as inaccurate and misleading. The company asserts that its decision on return-to-office (RTO) was driven by the belief that it would yield better long-term results for customers, business, and culture.

Garrison, however, maintains that Amazon’s tactics are a strategic move to manage headcount without resorting to further layoffs, which could negatively impact shareholder confidence. He describes being stuck in limbo at Amazon, where his managers neither assign him new work nor allow him to leave.

Impact on Amazon’s Organizational Structure

Garrison’s blog post also delves into the broader impact of Amazon’s recent organizational changes. He emphasizes a shift from the traditional “two-pizza teams” approach to a more centralized organization. According to Garrison, this shift may result in longer waiting times for expertise, potentially affecting the company’s agility and innovation.

As allegations of “silent sacking” circulate within the tech industry, attention is drawn to how companies navigate workforce reductions in challenging economic climates. Garrison’s experience at AWS prompts questions about the ethical implications and long-term sustainability of such practices. The tech industry finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the delicate balance between cost-cutting measures and the well-being of its workforce. The ongoing debate over the future of remote work policies and workforce management takes center stage.