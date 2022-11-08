AMC Theatres & Zoom collaborate to offer Zoom Rooms in theatres

Meetings and events experiences are going to get revolutionized soon as AMC Theatres have announced it will collaborate with Zoom Video Communication, Inc, to turn some AMC locations throughout the United States into Zoom Rooms.

AMC Theatres under AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is one of the largest theatre chains in the United States of America founded more than 100 years ago.

As a result of the partnership between AMC Theatres and Zoom, companies and business entities that have a large amount of decentralized workforce across various consumer markets can make use of Zoom Rooms to set up cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences.

The new partnership will make use of the technological expertise of Zoom Video Communication and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology fitted in highly sophisticated theatres of AMC Theatres. It is also important to note that AMC Theatres have the infrastructure in various locations of high importance.

News reports suggest that both parties to the partnership have decided to set up nearly 17 Zoom Rooms in AMC Theatres situated in various parts of the United States. The project is set to be completed in 2023.

Once the Zoom Rooms are set up users will have the opportunity to book theatres and host virtual events and meetings for a predetermined time. Reports state that businesses and such entities will get time blocks of 3 hours each in which they can conduct virtual meetings which can be attended by employees from various markets.

Apart from the theatre Infrastructure, Zoom and AMC Theatres will together provide the necessary pieces of equipment for availing a complete functional experience of Zoom Rooms. Typical auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 and 150 seats, depending on the theatre.

Along with Zoom Rooms, AMC Theatres will also provide additional services such as food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs at an additional cost.

AMC Theatres is planning to achieve very significant value creation by utilizing the existing large-scale infrastructure it owns at various prominent locations. Partnership with Zoom company on Zoom Rooms will also enable the theatre giant to enter into a multi-billion dollar market of corporate meetings and management.