2K Confirms Mafia 4 Is In Development

After months of speculation, today 2K confirmed Mafia 4 is in the works. Hangar 13 has officially confirmed they are working on a new Mafia title, with the Mafia celebrating its 20th Anniversary. In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the franchise, 2K Games and Hanger 13 came together to announce a brand new title, Mafia, which is currently under development.

While Hangar 13 has not confirmed when this is going to happen, we do know that the Mafia 4 series is now under development. Kotaku says the British team at Hangar 13 is working on a prequel to Mafia, in Unreal Engine 5, and it is set in Italy, which may become their new Mafia title. While developer Hangar 13 has not confirmed it directly, new interviews from Hangar 13 have indicated a new Mafia 4 iteration is on the way. A number of developers from Hangar 13 have discussed the Mafia series in interviews recently, and General Manager Roman Hladik confirmed a new entry to the series is coming.

In honor of #Mafia20 let's go back to where it all started 🏙 Get the original Mafia (digital) for FREE on @Steam from Sept. 1 – 5 pic.twitter.com/ZdxSFZrLwh — 2K (@2K) August 29, 2022

In a new interview posted on the official website of the franchise today, Hangar 13 General Manager Roman Hladik informed fans that the Mafia 4 series is on its way. As per the release date, judging by the leaks it is said to be in pre-production which would make it at least a good couple of years away. The game is rumored to be based on Epic’s newly announced Unreal Engine 5.

Just one day later, there were whispers that the developer, Deck 13, was now working on a prequel to the Mafia. According to an earlier year Kotaku report, a reported fourth title in the cult classic Mafia series is a prequel to the trilogy and is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. While the project is in early development as it seems, we don’t expect to hear more about the title at least the development has reached a point where the devs have something amazing to show.