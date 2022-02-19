AMD launches Ryzen 6000 chipset with Asus Rog Zephyrus 14

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 CPU family has made its global debut with the pre-ordering of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022. The new microprocessor seeks to build smaller, lighter, and more power-efficient laptops than ever before. It incorporates AMD’s rDNA 2 graphics architecture as well as Zen 3 Plus architecture for the first time on mobile CPUs.

Features of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2022 with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Chipset

AMD promises considerable performance increases with the new CPUs. The Ryzen 6000 series of laptop CPUs was first revealed at CES 2022 as the successor to the Ryzen 5000 series. At the time, it claimed that the new chips would provide 1.3 times quicker processing and a 2x increase in laptop gaming efficiency. All of this while maintaining a battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Ryzen 6000 series contains 13 distinct types of mobile chipsets in the “H” and “U” ranges. The H series is for high-end laptops aimed towards gamers and designers, whilst the U series is for small and light computers. The Ryzen 9 6900HS is utilized in the new Zephyrus G14, after the series’ two flagship chipsets, the Ryzen 9 6980HS and 6980HX.

AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which has already been seen on the best gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5, is included in the CPUs. AMD promises that the Ryzen 6000 series will outperform the Ryzen 5000 series in terms of graphics performance.

The Integrated Graphics on the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Chipset

Among the other features are hardware accelerated raytracing, variable-rate shading, up to 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. As a consequence, gamers will be able to play some titles on their laptops at up to 4K 60 fps.

Aside from that, the new processors have extremely fast clock speeds across the board. The flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU is said to have the fastest boosted clock speed of up to 5.0GHz, making it the “fastest Ryzen product” yet. AMD has released many benchmarks for its CPUs and integrated graphics. The chipsets were deemed to be superior to the market competitors in each comparison.

The Ryzen 6000 CPU family is projected to power gaming laptops from major OEMs in the near future, and the Zephyrus G14 is only the beginning of their market presence. Companies like as Asus, Alienware, Acer, Lenovo, Razer, and others are anticipated to release laptops using Ryzen 6000 CPUs in overseas markets in the coming weeks.

