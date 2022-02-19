Users can now tip creators on Twitter with Ethereum

Twitter adds Ethereum support to its virtual ‘tipping’ feature months after including bitcoin.

Last year, Twitter announced that they would be introducing a tipping feature in which users can tip their favourite creators, similar to how you would tip streamers on Twitch. Now the company has announced that they will be supporting tips that are paid using Ethereum. This is, in addition, to support for bitcoin which they introduced back in 2021 as well.

The official account of Twitter support tweeted that, “Have you set up Tips on your profile yet so it’s easy for people to show their support? Yes: Cool, we’ve added Paga, Barter by Flutterwave, Paytm, and the option to add your Ethereum address.”

Where is Tips available?

For people on iOS and Android, you’ll see the money icon on the profile pages of people who have set up Tips on their profiles. For people on Android, you’ll also find it on their profile while in Twitter Spaces.

How to set up your Tips?

On iOS or Android, go to Edit Profile. Then tap Tips, which is off by default. You will be required to consent to Twitter’s General Tipping Policy to turn on Tips on your profile.

Once you have agreed to Twitter’s General Tipping Policy, you will be brought to the Tips settings screen. Toggle Allow tips to on and then choose the third-party service(s) you’d like to use. Add in your third-party service username(s). You will need to have at least one username entered for your Tips icon to appear on your Twitter profile.

When you add a third-party payment service to your profile, please note that your username on that service will be publicly linked to your Twitter account. Information about you, including, but not limited to, your full name, address and your tip may be shared with the recipient or others, subject to the terms of the third-party payment service. Please review each service’s terms for more details.

Reasons behind adding Tips

Users of Twitter already share their Venmo handle and $Cashtag in Tweets. And people are often informed, entertained, and even moved by conversations taking place on the Home timeline and in Twitter Spaces.

With Tips, they have created an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and made it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter – whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how many people actually will tip using cryptocurrency. This is because of the volatile nature of crypto where the value can fluctuate wildly during a day, so holding 1 ETH today might not be worth the same as the next day.