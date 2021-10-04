AMD PCs become vulnerable to a new CPU driver flaw affecting security

AMD is one of the leading chip-makers in the world and it is more popular than Intel in the gaming world. However, amidst the cyber-attacks that are way too common in today’s times, it is necessary for all technology companies to enhance security and protection on PCs to protect their systems and their customers’ systems. Unfortunately, it is not the case this time.

According to recent reports, a new AMD flaw makes PCs vulnerable to attacks and it requires a fix as soon as possible. AMD disclosed the flaw in the AMD Platform Security Processor chipset driver that potentially allowed bad actors to extract sensitive information from the PCs including storage decryption keys and passwords. The vulnerability is being categorized as medium severity which requires immediate fixing.

As mentioned in a report by Techspot, the vulnerability affects a wide range of AMD-powered computers with all devices having an AMD chipset being at risk of security threat. Ryzen desktops, mobile devices, and Personal Computers are all affected along with PCs powered by AMD’s 6th and 7th generation A-series Athlon processors.

Cyberattacks are common these days and there is no telling on when or how your system might get hacked or tracked. All your sensitive data could be leaked or gone within seconds without you having the slightest hint. What does this mean? Well, it only means that having a secure password can keep your PC protected from bad actors, have anti-virus software installed on your devices, and make sure to clean your system every now and then to ensure safety. Install all security patches on the Operating System and keep your PC up to date.

Other than this, if there is an internal issue or bug by the processor manufacturers, you can just hope and pray that your data is protected and secure.

Anyhow, AMD’s vulnerability is fixable, despite its attack method that is capable to bypass exploitation mitigations like KASLR or Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization, as mentioned in a report by Techspot.

In order to protect your AMD devices, make sure to have the latest AMD chipset drivers from AMD’s website. The driver was released some time back but the flaw was not detected back then and so, there was no rush to install the latest drivers. Another possible way to protect your PCs is to install the latest Microsoft patch update which will protect your AMD devices from any possible threats or harm.