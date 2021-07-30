AMD Releases Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Focused For 1080P Gaming

AMD has finally announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT, a mid-range GPU focused for players seeking great performance and higher refresh rates at 1080p resolution. According to the latest Steam Hardware Research, AMD advertises up to 15% better performance than its rival Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 / 25X for those who want to move away from a discrete GPU like GeForce GTX 1060.

The latest addition to its Radeon RX 6000 graphics card line is the first RX 6000 GPUs designed specifically for games with 1080p and high refresh rates to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3060. The RX 6600 XT features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with 16 Gbps memory speed, 32 processing units at the 2359 MHz gaming clock, and thermal design performance of 165 – which means that if you decide to build a PC with it you would need a 500W power supply. This also means that it supports hardware accelerated beam tracking.

It also supports the new state-of-the-art AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, an open-source spatial scaling solution designed to increase frame rates and provide a high-quality, high-resolution gaming experience. AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards are based on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA (TM) 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that encompasses the next generation of desktop PCs, laptops, consoles, mobile devices, and auto infotainment systems. The new graphics cards are built to meet the increasing demands of modern games with 32MB of powerful AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 storage, AMD Smart Access storage, and other advanced features.

As a full-blooded DNA 2 GPU, the Radeon RX 6600 XT uses AMD’s great architecture to deliver such high clock speeds. The card provides hardware-based beam tracking, and although it has 8 fewer processing units than step up to 6700 XT, the performance is still sufficient for games that support AMD’s killer new Fidelity FX Super Resolution technology. The 6600XT is rated at an average of 12.5 fps with a wide range of modern AAA titles with a resolution of 1080p.

The AMD claims that Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers a 15% boost when compared to the competition on selected AAA on higher performance with maximum settings.

The card is aimed at the 1080p gaming segment and will cost $379 in the US, positioning it against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and GTX 3060 Ti. As already mentioned, AMD is targeting the mainstream 1080P gaming market with the RX6600 XT. The mainstream 1080p gaming market is the highest-volume segment in the industry, allowing the RX 6600 XT to compete with a range of classic and contemporary graphics cards. Not unlike NVIDIA, AMD wants to woo GeForce GTX 1060 owners with its new mainstream graphics card.

The suggested price of the RX 6600 XT is around $100 lower than the RX 6700 XT, which aims for 1440p gaming. AMD has also confirmed that gaming laptop manufactures such as HP and Asus will start offering the RX6600 XT as a GPU configuration. At the same time, desktops from pre-made computer companies such as Alienware and Acer will have the same option.

The market is hungry for cheap graphics cards suitable for 1080p games and – let’s face it – graphics cards in general, so this is good news for players trying to obtain their hands on the most popular graphics cards in performance class in terms of features. The company cites research from IDC showing that two-thirds of sold-in gaming displays were 1080p panels in the past year, with the growth for high-refresh displays 20 times higher than for low-refresh models. Less popular is that older generations of 1080p graphics cards struggle to reach 60 fps in modern games.

In the case of AMD, the company is launching numerous GPUs from its RX 6000 series, from the top-end RX 6900 XT to the newly announced RX 6600 XT. With the RX 6,000 Series, AMD touts things like 4K and 1080p gaming, faster memory, DNA 2 technology, DirectX 12 Ultimate support, and more. This announcement comes as no surprise, as AMD is not only playing in the $300 price range to compete with NVIDIA’s own entry-level GeForce RTX 3060 and RX 3060 Ti models.