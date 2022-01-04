AMD unveils Ryzen 6000 laptop processors for CES 2022 to rival Intel

AMD is aiming after Intel’s laptop crown, with its Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs set to debut at CES 2022. AMD’s desktop Ryzen 5000 CPUs have already given Intel a run for its money in PCs, and now it’s moving on to laptops, where Intel has historically had a large market share lead.

We saw the new Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs during AMD’s CES 2022 keynote presentation, led by Dr. Lisa Su, which employs the Zen 3+ core architecture and is manufactured using an efficient 6nm process.

Gaming improvements for Ryzen 6000 laptop processors

According to AMD, this allows the new laptop CPUs to be not only more powerful but also more power-efficient than prior mobile chips from the firm, resulting in some excellent battery life promises.

The Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, according to AMD, are the ‘fastest AMD Ryzen processors ever,’ with clock rates up to 5GHz and 1.3 times quicker processing speeds than the Ryzen 5000 mobile processors.

AMD also says that these CPUs will be great for gaming laptops, since they now have AMD’s RDNA 2 integrated graphics, which it claims is up to twice as fast as the company’s previous integrated graphics.

AMD says it has the “world’s first on-chip graphics that can seamlessly play the overwhelming majority of PC games in full HD” thanks to a new display engine. We’re sure Intel will have something to say about it, especially during its own CES 2022 demonstration later today, but AMD claims that recent games can be played at 1080p without the use of a dedicated graphics card.

That’s a big claim, and if it comes true, it might imply tiny and light gaming laptops that can play graphically demanding games with ease (with HDR and AMD FreeSync support to boot). It might also have a significant impact on budget gaming laptops, as laptops without a dedicated GPU need to be less expensive.

As is customary, AMD displayed some (obviously carefully chosen) charts comparing the performance of the high-end AMD Ryzen 7 6800U against the Intel Core i7-1165G7 in various games, claiming up to three times the performance in Doom Eternal at 1080p with low settings and up to 1.8 times the performance in Fortnite at 1080p with medium settings.

Obviously, you won’t be able to play demanding games like Far Cry 6 at extreme settings and have a nice experience, but those are pretty amazing promises for an integrated GPU. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, on the other hand, promises 59fps (frames per second) at 1080p with medium settings (a performance increase of over 50 percent compared to having FidelityFX turned off, according to AMD).

AMD Ryzen 6000 processors provides 24 hours battery life

AMD also claims that the Ryzen 6000 CPUs’ high power efficiency would result in long battery life for laptops, with up to 24 hours while watching local films, according to AMD.

New power management capabilities and an adaptive power control framework should allow these CPUs to consume a lot of power only when they need to, while conserving power (and battery life) when not in use.

The 6000 series CPUs consume 30% less power than the 5000 series while video chatting with Microsoft Teams, 15% less power when browsing with Google Chrome, and 40% less power when streaming Netflix via Chrome, according to AMD’s statistics.

With laptop battery life being one of the most important considerations when purchasing a new gadget, these claims are very appealing. USB4, PCI-E Gen 4, DDR5 and LPDDR5 RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E are also supported by the Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs.

AMD appears to be putting the pressure on Intel when it comes to laptops, with over 200 ‘premium’ laptops expected to release in 2022 with AMD 6000 series mobile processors (starting in February), and that could cause Team Blue some serious headaches unless it has something up its sleeve to compete – which, knowing Intel, it will. As a result, CES 2022 will be one of the most intriguing conferences for laptops to date.

