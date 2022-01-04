Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Acer launches next generation Chromebooks and laptops lineups for CES 2022
For CES 2022, Acer unveils its next-generation Chromebook and laptop ranges.

Adersh Unni Krishnan
GadgetsTechTrending
Acer launches next generation Chromebooks and laptops lineups for CES 2022

Acer launches next generation Chromebooks and laptops lineups for CES 2022
Image Credits: HD Blog

At CES 2022, Acer unveiled a slew of new laptops and notebooks. The business has introduced a line of low-cost Acer Chromebooks featuring a 360-degree hinge, as well as a unique National Geographics Edition laptop under the Aspire Vero line.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Specifications and features

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Specifications and features

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Specifications and features
Image Credits: 9to05Google

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is a 13-inch Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU at an economical price. A 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display with a native resolution of 2256×1504 is included on the laptop.

MIL-STD 810H durability certification is included with this convertible or two-in-one laptop. Starting in April/June 2022, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be offered in select markets for $599.99.

Acer Chromebook 315 – Specifications and Features

Acer Chromebook 315 – Specifications and Features

Acer Chromebook 315 – Specifications and Features
Image Credits: BWC Deals

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) has a 15.6-inch FHD display and is a larger 15-inch Chromebook. The laptop is powered by an Intel CPU and has WiFi 6 compatibility, as well as a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge.

The touchpad of the Acer Chromebook 315 is constructed of OceanGlass, which is created from ocean-bound plastic trash. In North America, the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) costs $299.99 and will be available later this month.

Acer Chromebook 314 – Specifications and Features

Acer Chromebook 314 – Specifications and Features

Acer Chromebook 314 – Specifications and Features
Image Credits: Expert Reivews

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) features a 14-inch FHD IPS touch screen display. This computer is powered by an Intel CPU and has WiFi 6 technology, as well as a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. In North America, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be released in April/June 2022 and will cost $299.99.

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition – Specifications and Features

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition – Specifications and Features

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition – Specifications and Features
Image Credits: Gadget Voice

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop is a one-of-a-kind laptop created in partnership with National Geographic. The design combines features that are reminiscent of the planet Earth. The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition’s chassis is manufactured of 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, while the keycaps are created with 50% PCR.

The laptop is equipped with an Intel 11th Generation CPU with Iris Xe graphics. The tablet has capabilities such as WiFi 6 and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. Even when the lid is closed, one of the USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports may be used to charge smartphones.

In France, the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) will cost 899 Euros and will be available in March 2022. The laptop also comes with a PIR laptop case made of 100 percent recycled plastic, and the outside packaging is constructed of 85 percent recycled paper that can be reused.

Also Read:

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend