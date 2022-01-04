Acer launches next generation Chromebooks and laptops lineups for CES 2022

At CES 2022, Acer unveiled a slew of new laptops and notebooks. The business has introduced a line of low-cost Acer Chromebooks featuring a 360-degree hinge, as well as a unique National Geographics Edition laptop under the Aspire Vero line.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Specifications and features

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is a 13-inch Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU at an economical price. A 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display with a native resolution of 2256×1504 is included on the laptop.

MIL-STD 810H durability certification is included with this convertible or two-in-one laptop. Starting in April/June 2022, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be offered in select markets for $599.99.

Acer Chromebook 315 – Specifications and Features

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) has a 15.6-inch FHD display and is a larger 15-inch Chromebook. The laptop is powered by an Intel CPU and has WiFi 6 compatibility, as well as a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge.

The touchpad of the Acer Chromebook 315 is constructed of OceanGlass, which is created from ocean-bound plastic trash. In North America, the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) costs $299.99 and will be available later this month.

Acer Chromebook 314 – Specifications and Features

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) features a 14-inch FHD IPS touch screen display. This computer is powered by an Intel CPU and has WiFi 6 technology, as well as a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. In North America, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be released in April/June 2022 and will cost $299.99.

Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition – Specifications and Features

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop is a one-of-a-kind laptop created in partnership with National Geographic. The design combines features that are reminiscent of the planet Earth. The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition’s chassis is manufactured of 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, while the keycaps are created with 50% PCR.

The laptop is equipped with an Intel 11th Generation CPU with Iris Xe graphics. The tablet has capabilities such as WiFi 6 and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. Even when the lid is closed, one of the USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports may be used to charge smartphones.

In France, the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) will cost 899 Euros and will be available in March 2022. The laptop also comes with a PIR laptop case made of 100 percent recycled plastic, and the outside packaging is constructed of 85 percent recycled paper that can be reused.

