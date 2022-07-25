An Entire Canadian Town Is Being Extorted By Ransomware Cyber Criminals

The total count of malware attacks have increased in the recent times and now the small Ontario, Canada town of St. Marys has been on the earmark of the attackers. As per the reports, the spyware association who caeeues out the attack in the region appears to be LockBit. However, no pay-off has been given to the attackers until now. The conurbation itself asserts that the operations of the town are functional yet and employees are still carrying out their job and getting their payments.

When a user visits the official site of the city, he or she is welcomed with a huge red-colored box which displays a text on it that reads:

“The St. Marys conurbation is at present looking into a computer network safety event that cinched the in-house server and ciphered the information of the town’s website. Furthermore, the message reads that the officials of the city are probing with the the combined efforts of the cyber safety specialists to get more information regarding the starting point of the occurrence, to get back the information that had been backed up earlier and get hold of if any kind of affects that were caused on the website’s data due to the attack.

Once this message inside the red box disaopears from the screen the users are directed to another message which is a press release by the Mayor, Al Strathdee. It reads that the conurbation has a proficient and we’ll informed group of city employees, computer network safety specialists and judicial advise that is in effect continuously to solve any problems related with the event. He also said that he has complete faith on the group of people appointed for the job and he also insured the residents that safeguarding their personal information is their foremost priority.

Ransomware attack on the St. Marys has marked the most recent entry in the list of associations and townships that have been attacked by the malware in the recent times. As per a report, the Internet Crime Complaint Center of the FBI issued a report that townships are being attacked by the Ransomware very often which is leading to remarkable exertions on the assets. The report further had some important measures to put a stop to cyber safety violation and malware attacks. The report was published earlier in March, 2022.

The alleged spyware association LockBit is appearing in the news every now and then. Sometimes ago, it was reported that the organization launched a technology to check if any users information has been purloined.