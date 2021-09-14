Cricket bookmakers in India – a list of the best betting sites for 2021

A large number of online cricket betting sites offer their services to Indian players. And to choose a really reliable bookmaker, you need to take into account a lot of nuances – the legality of its work, details of the coverage of international and regional matches, odds, the generosity of the bonus program and the quality of mobile software.

CricketBettingGuru experts have analyzed the online betting market and collected the best cricket betting sites in India https://cricketbettingguru.com/best-cricket-betting-sites/ in one place. Read the information in our review if you want to find a reliable partner for sports betting.

Top 5 best cricket betting sites

The list of Indian betting sites for cricket includes bookmakers who constantly work on expanding the lineup of sports events, the choice of payment services and bonuses, and spare no effort and money to improve the software functionality.

Betway

Bookmaker with 15 years of experience working under licenses from Malta, Spain, the UK, Ireland and Belgium. It uses the software of a well-known developer in the field of gambling – the company OpenBet. Its audience numbers over 1,800,000 users. Focuses on bettors from India, as evidenced by several points:

The site is translated into Hindi;

You can open an account in INR;

Large selection of cricket matches.

There are 35+ sports in the lineup with a diverse selection of events. In addition to standard disciplines, you can bet on cyber sports, poker, horse racing, politics and cyber soccer.

Parimatch

International bookmaker appeared in 1994, but entered the online betting market six years later. It accepts bets under Curacao license. It is loyal to Indian bettors, offering:

Mutual settlements in rupees;

Excellent cricket coverage;

Welcome bonus up to 12,000 INR.

The betting company’s lineup includes 20+ sports, including cricket. The choice of markets for betting is very rich. You can bet on the outcome, handicap, total, player and team statistics.

Melbet

The operator has been operating under a Curacao license for over 9 years, providing services to millions of players from Europe and Asia. You can make a game account in any currency, including Indian rupees. The main advantages of the bookmaker include:

High odds;

More than 40+ sports;

Detailed event listings;

An excellent selection of cricket matches.

Comparing Melbet with other cricket betting sites, you can safely say that its line-up is one of the best on the market. The bookmaker offers bets on major markets and statistics, there are many combined positions – both goals, total more than 3, etc.

When betting during the match, the Multi-live option is available to add the events of interest in a separate tab. Early bet settlement is also possible: use the Cash Out feature, if you think the bet won’t play.

Bet365

Bet365 was founded in 1974, but had a website only 27 years later. It accepts online bets under license from Gibraltar and offers 40 sports. The number of selections is above average, as are the odds on ranked events.

Advantages of Bet365:

The live lineup is ahead of many BKs;

Up to 20 betting options are available even for unpopular matches;

Margin before the event and during the game does not exceed 7%.

In addition to the basic options, the bookmaker can offer a betting constructor to make your own express from a single match. There is also a “Check redact” function, which allows you to make changes to already created coupons.

1win

A young bookmaker with 5 years of experience holds a Curacao license. Like the above-mentioned online cricket betting sites in India, it offers an excellent selection of disciplines. Its main pluses include:

One of the biggest bonuses for newbies – 75,000 INR;

More than 100 betting options for popular matches;

A detailed live-mode event coverage.

The office accepts payments in Indian rupees, and its website is translated into Hindi. There are also more than 15 different withdrawal and deposit services for Indian bettors.

How to bet on cricket?

You can make a sports bet in just a minute:

Register. Create a profile on the bookmaker’s website, giving only true information about yourself. Make a deposit. Refill your account by using one of the available payment systems. Choose a match. Open the section for the betting on the pre-match or live line, select “Cricket” and the match of interest from the list. Make a bet. Click on the odds next to the expected outcome. Enter the sum and confirm your bet by clicking on the corresponding button.

If your prediction is correct, the money will be credited automatically.

We hope that our review will help you choose a really safe and reliable betting site!

The legality of online betting in India

In India, there is no single law for all federal states that prohibits online betting. In other words, online betting is legal in almost all regions of the country, except for a few states. But it is worth noting that even regional laws do not apply to betting companies that are offshore – the Indian government cannot control them.

Nevertheless, when choosing cricket betting sites in India, you should give preference to operators that:

Operate under license;

Offer rates in INR;

Guarantee a quick withdrawal of funds;

Use strong data encryption technology.

On our site you will find reviews of verified betting operators who have gambling licenses from Costa Rica, Alderney, Kanawake, Malta, Curacao, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar and other jurisdictions.