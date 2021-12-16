Android Malware Can Hack Your Bank Account, Cryptocurrency Wallet

A new cybercrime campaign has surfaced, and it’s bringing the renowned Anubis malware banking virus back into the world. This malware can steal credit card information, SMS messages, and GPS data from its victims, as well as make use of other accessible features allowed on the infected device.

Anubis Malware Can Hack Your Bank Account

Anubis malware was originally discovered in 2016, according to TechRadar. It is known for targeting financial institution consumers that use bitcoin wallets and virtual payment platforms. Maza-In, the actor behind this Trojan, was supposedly apprehended by Russian authorities in 2019.

The Trojan returned in 2020, much to the amazement of cybersecurity experts, and targeted 250 shopping and banking apps. One of the most recent versions even had an “almost-functional” ransomware module that could be used by hostile actors to encrypt data on a targeted computer.

Malicious actors use a variety of fraud tactics to install the Anubis virus on a victim’s device, according to PC risk. Users are advised to be cautious and avoid websites or applications that provide these indicators.

The COVID-19 vulnerability is purportedly exploited by the Anubis malware, which typically deceives its victims by impersonating a legitimate internet resource. One approach it employs is to present an “official” World Health Organization web page (WHO). They encourage users to download a form with COVID-19 preventative and protection information. When you download this form, you are actually downloading the Anubis malware.

Another approach to combat the epidemic is to provide 8 GB of free mobile internet. Users who are interested in receiving the free data need to download, install, and allow access to an app. Instead of fulfilling the promise, the program will start the Anubis infection.

Depending on the scanner used, the Anubis virus has a few different detection names. Here are some examples of code names:

Avast: Android:Cerberus-F [Bank]

BitDefender: Trojan.GenericKD.33540408

ESET-NOD32: A Variant Of Android/TrojanDropper.Agent.EMX

Kaspersky: HEUR:Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Hqwar.bz

Users can manually inspect their devices for probable Anubis infection symptoms in addition to employing antivirus scanners. The following are some signs that a device is infected:

Performance issues with loading and processing Without the authorization of the user, system settings are changed. Unwanted programs are being installed without the user’s consent. Excessive data use Battery use is high. Users are redirected to malicious websites through browsers. An increase in the number of obtrusive adverts

Anubis banking trojan is currently thought to be an Android-specific virus. However, due to the malware’s severe ability to steal personal information and bank account credentials, all users are warned to be cautious. With all of this information, unscrupulous actors may steal their victims’ identities and use them to impersonate them online.

Users are generally encouraged to exercise caution when downloading files from the internet. Users should be cautious about the rights they grant to their devices.

If a device has already been affected, users should request a “factory data reset.” This may be the only way to get rid of the Trojan that has infiltrated the system.

