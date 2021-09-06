The Animated Injustice Movie will be released on 19th October

Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced the animated Injustice movie will get a physical and digital release on 19th October, the film is based on the acclaimed DC Comics video game franchise. The cast of the Injustice film will feature Justin Hartley as Superman, no stranger to the DC universe. Injustice is a popular video game from NetherRealm Studios and DC Comics comic series, and it finally gets the animated film treatment by Warner Bros.

The concept for a DC combat game was only realized in 2013, but it still amazes us how long it took to develop the idea for Injustice. Elseworlds, the story of the superhero-rich civil war between Batman and Superman, has announced DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Fans of DC games are excited that the Injustice video game will get an animated movie. Fans who have played have noticed how similar the video game is to Netherealm Studios. The animated film Injustice will be based on an alternative world that has gone rogue when the Joker got Superman teasing Lois Lane and killing her which sends him on a deadly rampage.

The film’s cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Laura Bailey, and Justin Hartley. Warner Bros., which is pitting Justice League against Man of Steel, is animating a studio-produced version of DC’s fan-favorite story Injustice. The studio shared more information during a sneak peek at this year’s DC FanDome event.

Other alternative universe superheroes include Justin Hartley (Superman), Anson Mount (Batman), Janet Varney (Wonder Woman), Laura Bailey (Lois Lane), Rama Kushna (Zach Callison), Damian Jimmy Olsen (Brian T. Delaney (Green Lantern), Brandon Michael Hall (Cyborg), Gillian Jacobs (Harley Quinn), Kevin Pollak (Joker), Jonathan Kent (Anika Noni Rose (Catwoman), Reid Scott Derek Phillips (Nightwing / Aquaman) and Edwin Hodges. The film boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Hartley from US Smallville, Mount from Star Trek: Discovery, and Hell on Wheels starring Superman and Batman.

DC also released boxing art in which Superman is about to fire his thermal imaging camera at Batman while Wonder Woman attempts to subdue him with her lasso. In addition, NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon shared the cover of the series which he and the team helped develop and shows Superman clenching Batman’s arm and Wonder Woman trying to ward off Superman’s incoming blows. We also toyed with the dark story in NetherRealm’s combat game series and read an extended version of the story from DC’s limited-edition comic series.