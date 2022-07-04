Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected to launch with USB Type-C Port and Heart Rate Sensor

Apple is preparing to debut many new products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to be released shortly and will most likely have a USB Type-C connector. In order to comply with the EU’s new standards, the new Type-C connector will replace the brand’s proprietary Lightning port.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C Connectivity

According to a fresh source, the next AirPods Pro 2 will feature quick charging, although the precise specifications are unknown. It might include a USB Type-C connector, although this is just conjecture. The Type-C port may increase its popularity and sales.

A few critical pieces of information regarding the future audio device were also mentioned in the report. For example, the next AirPods Pro 2 is expected to include a new System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip that will allow enhanced adaptive noise reduction, EQ, Spatial Audio, and Audio Sharing.

The earbuds might receive a significant improvement with additional sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor, skin-detect sensor, and so on from the AirPods 3. The next Apple AirPods Pro 2 might have the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), making them the first earphones to do so.

Apple’s Adoption of USB Type-C Ports

Apple moving to USB Type-C cords has been reported for some time. Many regulatory authorities have urged device makers to include methods to reduce e-waste. For the same reason, European Union officials have slammed companies like Apple.

One way to reduce e-waste is to develop a universal charger for all devices, particularly smartphones. Almost all Android devices now include a USB Type-C charging connector. Even if a customer purchases a new Android smartphone, they will not require a new charger because the new phone will have a Type-C connection.

Apple has also taken steps to reduce e-waste. For starters, it began by eliminating the charging wire and adapter from all new iPhones. This resulted in reduced packaging, and many other companies, including Samsung, followed suit. With the addition of the USB Type-C port to the AirPods Pro 2, Apple may be taking a significant step toward reducing e-waste.

