Apple Watch Series 8 expected to feature Fever Detection Sensor with S8 chipset and more

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September and is one of the most anticipated smartphones right now. Furthermore, Apple may reveal the next-generation wristwatch with a few upgraded functions. A fever detection capability is expected to be included in the Apple Watch Series 8.

Rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Specs

The next-generation smartwatch is expected to include multiple updates, as is customary. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 8 will consist of a fever detection sensor. Users are then advised to use a thermometer to monitor their body temperature or visit a doctor.

This also suggests that the next-generation Apple Watch Series 8 will have enhanced sensors capable of detecting fever. However, the new Apple Watch, unlike a thermometer, will not transmit a specific or exact reading on the forehead or wrist. It will only notify if the user’s temperature rises in the case of a fever.

Previously, we heard that Apple would include a body temperature sensor in the upcoming Watch Series 8. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, has also speculated that the Apple Watch Series 8 would contain a body temperature sensor. Furthermore, the future Apple AirPods Pro 2 is believed to incorporate heat sensors that will allow the wearer’s body temperature to be adjusted.

What Can We Expect From the Apple Watch Series 8 Launch?

Rumors about the impending iPhone 14 series have been circulating for some time. Similarly, there are several rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8. For starters, Apple is expected to release three Series 8 versions. Along with the regular Watch 8, a low-end SE model is likely.

The next Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to include a robust variant for extreme activities, which is expected to be pricey. According to reports, the next wristwatch series will incorporate the S8 chipset, which is expected to have identical specs to the S7 CPU.

The display size of the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be the same as the existing Apple Watch Series 7. The somewhat older Apple Watch Series 3 might potentially be discontinued, with the Apple Watch SE becoming the standard model soon after. We will be updating you with more details about the smartwatch in the coming days soon.

