Apple and Google confirmed monetary support to earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria

The western Asian countries, Turkey and Syria, experienced five consecutive earthquakes of magnitude 7.8. This earthquake killed more than 3,800 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a large region. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed their support by donating to the people’s relief. Both the CEOs of the companies shared their condolences about the loss on their Twitter handles.

Thinking of everyone in Türkiye and Syria who are experiencing devastating loss after the earthquakes. We've activated SOS alerts to provide relevant emergency information to those impacted, and @Googleorg and Googlers will be supporting relief and recovery efforts. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2023

Sending our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2023

Earthquake splits Turkey airport into two

After the tarmac was split in two, the only runway at the airport was completely inaccessible, and all flights were cancelled. After Turkish authorities issued a “level 4 alarm” requesting international assistance, several nations offered assistance to the two countries. On Tuesday, India also sent Turkey its first shipment of aid materials. NDRF search and rescue teams, specially trained dog teams, medical supplies, drilling machines, and other necessary equipment were part of the relief team.

Turkey, a NATO member, is receiving immediate assistance from the United States, which includes teams supporting search and rescue efforts. Additionally, humanitarian partners backed by the US are responding to the devastation in Syria. A half-dozen specially trained dogs and nearly 100 firefighters and structural engineers from Los Angeles County were sent to Turkey to assist with rescue efforts from California.

Satellites play a significant role in rescue efforts.

Satellites are programmed to quickly acquire images of the affected areas when a disaster occurs. More than 60 optical or radar satellites can be used at any given time. At 7:04 a.m. local time, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) requested that the international charter on Space and Major Disasters be activated so that satellite eyes could immediately focus on the affected areas. The United Nations did so for Syria at 11:29 local time. 11 space agencies prepared to operate the optimal optical and radar satellites in the interim.

India: first to reach Turkey for aid

India has sent the first batch of relief supplies to Turkey on an Indian Air Force aircraft, even as rescuers searched through the icy night into Tuesday to find more survivors. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team with a specially trained dog squad and the necessary equipment, including a variety of medical supplies, advanced drilling machines, and other essential aid tools, left for Turkey for search and rescue operations just hours after the Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement.

Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, has also announced its support for the victims. Ukraine is prepared to send many rescue workers to Turkey to help respond to the crisis. Russia, the United States, South Korea, and a number of other nations announced assistance for the affected population.