Apple brings exchange offer for this Holi – Get iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 for as low as Rs. 32,000

Apple’s iPhone has a unique position in the smartphone industry. While most people want to upgrade their iPhones every year, other people choose to wait for better offers. Aptronix, an Apple authorized reseller in India, has created a number of deals to commemorate the festival of colors.

Apple’s new exchange offer for this Holi

Currently, the reseller is only giving discounts on the previous flagship model, the iPhone 12. The phone comes with a Rs 9,000 discount and an exchange offer of Rs 24,900. The rebate, along with the exchange, reduces the price of the base model to Rs 56,000. The reseller is also offering a Rs 5,000 rebate if the potential customer uses an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card to complete the transaction.

The company also mentions that a consumer may obtain a maximum exchange value of Rs 23,100 if they trade in their iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12. There is also a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus for consumers who trade in a smartphone other than an iPhone.

Holi offers for Apple iPhone 13

The newest Apple flagship is presently available on Amazon for Rs 74,900. If consumers purchase the handset with an SBI credit card, the e-retailer will give them a Rs 6,000 discount. Furthermore, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,600, bringing the price of the iPhone 13 down to roughly Rs 53,500.

Holi offers for Apple iPhone 11

The oldest model, the iPhone 11, is available on Amazon for Rs 49,900. An extra Rs 4,000 discount on SBI credit cards, as well as an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,750, essentially reduces the price of the device to Rs 32,150. The exchange rate, on the other hand, will be determined by the condition of the old smartphone you are trading in.

Conclusion:

If you are looking for a great deal with Apple’s iPhones here. Although, it’s quite to know to all of us that Apple has been standing as one among the great competitors in the entire smartphone industry and especially after the brand started production in India.

With this, Apple has been able to compete against many such popular flagship Android smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Talking about the deal, if you ask us! We would highly suggest you go for this offer, as these smartphones from Apple are worth buying for this pricing. And even you get features like a great camera, powerful processor and even software updates for 5 years.

