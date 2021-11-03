Apple facing another lawsuit claiming media purchase buttons are misleading

Another lawsuit has been filed against Apple, alleging that the firm misled users into believing they were purchasing — rather than licencing — music on iTunes.

The class action lawsuit, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, challenges Apple’s right to erase any digital content from a customer’s account without warning. Although the complaint is directed at the iTunes store, customers can now purchase content through Apple’s current OS systems’ Apple TV or Apple Music apps.

According to the lawsuit, digital property sold on Apple’s services is licenced to Apple and, by extension, to customers. In essence, the complaint claims that this does not constitute a “sale” of digital goods. As a result, it alleges that “buy” and “purchase” buttons on the iTunes storefront are deceptive.

