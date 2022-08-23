Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Now Available On Apple Arcade

Jetpack Joyride 2, the sequel to the hit game is available for gamers to play on Apple Arcade. Right now, Jetpack Joyride 2 is exclusively available to iOS devices through Apple’s subscription-based Arcade service.

Now, Apple says that the sequel has a new story, new gameplay mechanics, and updated HD graphics. Popular iOS title Jetpack Joyride has amassed over 500 million downloads globally over its lifespan, and Apple says that Jetpack Joyride 2 builds upon the original title by providing a new narrative-driven experience, new gameplay mechanics, and updated HD graphics. Typically, Apple’s arcade games also get updated with new content every now and then, and with a shift towards levels-based gameplay, there is definitely plenty of room to grow for the sequel to this one going forward.

It was installed on nearly every iPod and iPhone way back in 2011, and after just over a decade, the hugely successful Halfbrick Studios title is making its return with a fresh spin, as Jetpack Joyride 2 is finally coming to Apple Arcade exclusively. Jetpack Joyride 2 — The follow-up to developer Halfbrick Studios immensely satisfying 2011 infinite-scrolling side-scrolling mobile shooter has finally reappeared and was released on Apple Arcade exclusive on August 19. Being an Apple Arcade exclusive means there will be no microtransactions and the gameplay is more of a story-driven element. As in the original game, players were to survive as long as possible, the sequel has more of a set distance and goals.

In February 2022, the developers at Halfbrick Studios decided to pull its sequel from both Google Play and the App Store, saying the game had entered into a new, indefinitely closed development stage. The game was removed briefly from both App Store and Google Play. While there is no information about when or will the game will be released on Android, we hope to hear some official news soon.