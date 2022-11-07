Apple iPad on discount for this Black Friday Day Sale 2022

Black Friday Sale is finally live for this new season, and for this season just like previous sales, we have a lot of new products which will be sold for mind-boggling discounts for this sale. In the article, we will be covering the most popular and wide tablets by Apple, the iPad Air which is announced to go on sale at a huge discount for this season. So, if you are looking to buy a new budget-friendly iPad then you can keep your eyes on this new performance-centric budget-friendly machine. Here is everything we have got you covered:

Apple iPad Air on heavy discounts for his Black Friday Sale

The new Apple iPad Air tablet is mind range which makes a sweet spot between the base iPad and the Pro model iPad. However, considering the pricing and the performance, this new Apple iPad Air has a huge improvement from the base iPad and in fact, the performance on this iPad gives near completion to the top-end pro models too.

When it comes to better specifications, we can see Apple making the switch to their in-house designed chipset, the M1 Soc, which was released with the fifth-generation iPad Air as its powerhouse.

Apple iPad Air price for Black Friday Sale

This new iPad has now been priced for a price of $599 and there were a lot of new features and improved specifications introduced to this tablet.

Other iPad models to be sold at discount for this sale

Besides the newer iPad, it’s been also said that we will get to see the 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch) model get a massive discount for this sale where the 64GB variant will be going on sale for a price tag of $349.

It’s been said that the pricing for this 2020 iPad has gone down for the second time where it was previously discounted to $120 from $599 and the price was brought down to $469.

We also have discounts on other storage variants where you can get up to 256GB of internal storage for a heavy price discount of $599 which is a bigger price drop of $280 from its original pricing of $879.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a new budget-friendly iPad then we would say that it will be better to go with the 2020 model iPad as there is not much of a difference when it comes to performance and design. And with less difference on the performance side, you can get an even cheaper iPad for a whopping price of $349.