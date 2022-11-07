People who were fired from Twitter are being invited to come back

Few Twitter employees were fired before management understood their needs. As a result, their expertise and skills could be required to construct the additional features Musk wants.

So Twitter is now reaching out to them and asking them to return. However, two sources with knowledge of the changes claim that some people urged to return were mistakenly laid off.

Following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., the firm cut about half its workforce on Friday. Now, the corporation is contacting the dozens of workers who were laid off and pleading with them to return.

Following Musk’s acquisition, which was completed in late October. Twitter fired close to 3,700 staff this week through email to reduce costs. The sudden suspension of access to company-wide technologies like email and Slack caused many employees to learn they had lost their jobs.

The demands for employees to come back show how hurried and disorganized the procedure was. Requests for comment from a Twitter representative went ignored. Platformer first revealed Twitter’s intention to rehire staff.

Although referring to the layoffs, Musk said, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

It is estimated that there are still about 3,700 people working at Twitter. Musk is pressuring those who are still working at the company to release new features rapidly. In some cases, workers have even spent the night at work to fulfill deadlines.

Twitter launched its new feature

Twitter launched its new Twitter Blue membership service over the weekend. The feature delivered a verification checkmark to any user who pays $8 per month. The business added that more features would soon be available, such as half the advertisements, the option to publish longer videos, and priority ranking in replies, mentions, and searches.

After users and staff expressed concerns that the proposal could be exploited to create discord. Twitter announced on Sunday that it will postpone modifications to the check marks until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

After Elon Musk took ownership of the platform, he started firing the members in top management. CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, and the CFO were the ones who were fired the very next day after the acquisition.

This massive layoff focused on Indian employees. A 25-year-old man was fired from the firm, but his stunning reaction shocked everyone. But, unfortunately, this is not it: an 8-month pregnant lady and a man who took leave to care for his cancer patient son were fired too.

Elon Musk has been in some serious discussions after becoming a single owner, and his fast decision makes people doubt his ownership.