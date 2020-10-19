Apple iPhone 12: Price, Pre-order and Sale Dates in India Revealed

As we all know by now that Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 12 line-up on 13th October at its “Hi, Speed” event where they revealed a bunch of new specifications for their new iPhones, introduced 5G for all of their latest iPhone 12 models and boasted about their major design change since iPhone X.

Apple has recently revealed the important dates for iPhone 12series sale in India. According to the Official Apple Online Store, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for Pre-Order in India from October 23 and both of these devices shall be available in Indian retail stores by the end of this month i.e. October 30th.

Apple officially announced at their event that the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available a little later this year than usual because of the COVID-19 situation. Both of these devices will be available for Pre-Order in India from November 6th and will be available in India retail stores from November 13th.

The Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available for Pre-Order in India: Starting from 12:00 am- October 23

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro available for sale in India: October 30

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for Pre-Order in India: Starts 6:30 pm on November 6th.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for sale in India: November 13th

Official Prices for iPhone 12 Line-up in India:

iPhone 12 Mini :

64GB- Rs. 69,900

128GB- Rs. 74,900

256GB- Rs. 84,900

iPhone 12:

64GB- Rs. 79,900

128GB- Rs. 84,900

256GB- Rs. 94,900

iPhone 12 Pro:

128GB- Rs. 1, 19,900

256GB- Rs. 1, 29,900

512GB- Rs. 1, 49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

128GB- Rs. 1, 29,900

256GB- Rs. 1, 39,900

512GB- Rs. 1, 59,900

The iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sports a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a massive super huge 6.7-inch display.

All of these iPhone 12 models sports Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 sports a dual-camera system as opposed to a triple camera system as seen on iPhone 11 Pro models, just better.

The Pro models of the iPhone 12 are equipped with an additional LiDAR Scanner which improved Augmented Reality and enables the user to take amazing true depth pictures from their iPhones. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger sensor on the camera and the telephoto lens has up to 65mm focal length.

However, the iPhone 12 models are pretty expensive in India than in the USA or anywhere else. Apple now has an iPhone for every price range and the iPhone 12 Pro models are costing over Rs. 1 lakh in India.