Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receives high discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live now! Already, we have a lot of products which are being sold for a discounted pricing for this sale.

For this article, we will be covering article about the biggest discount announced by the e-commerce giant, Amazon India for the flagship foldable phone. To make things clear for you, Samsung’s previous year’s flagship which is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now being sold for a massive discount with a price slash of 30%.

If you are among the users who are looking to buy a new foldable smartphone then you can have a look at this article, as here we will be covering everything you should know.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Discounts in India

As we mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been among the popular deals which are going live for this sale. If we go with the reports coming from Amazon India, this third-generation foldable coming from Samsung has been priced now at Rs. 1,19,999 which is a bigger discount compared to its actual launch price which was Rs. 1,71,999.

Adding more to this, it’s been also said that Amazon India is providing an extra discount of Rs. 10,000 through their Amazon coupon which can be applied by all users. So, if you are having a budget of under Rs. 1.2 lakhs and you are looking for a bigger foldable then definitely this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be the right choice for you to go with.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Specification

This was all about the pricing of this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, let’s now jump to the specification side of this smartphone. As a primary display, this foldable features a bigger 7.6-inch screen which is a Dynamic AMOLED Panel and supports a peak resolution of QXGA+. Also, this display comes with a 120Hz of faster refresh rate as well.

There is also a secondary also called Cover Display which you can find on the front side of the smartphone. The cover display is of 6.2-inches and is again an AMOLED panel that supports HD+ resolution and also 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate as well.

The foldable has been powered with a flagship-level chipset coming from Qualcomm which is the new Snapdragon 888 SoC and also it’s been paired with faster RAM of up to 12GB and faster storage of up to 1TB.

Talking about the camera optics, on the rear side, we have a trio-housed camera setup with a 12MP main sensor coupled with a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and also a telephoto lens. On the front side, we get a 10Mp selfie camera and within the bigger display, you also get a 4MP camera.