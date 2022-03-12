Apple iPhone 13 Greener Version – Details about Sale date and everything

Apple has officially released its first batch of “green” iPhones. Please keep in mind that these are no more eco-friendly than in other iPhones, and the name “green” refers to the new hue of the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 13 Pro smartphone series. Those smartphones will indeed be available for purchase in India on March 19 and are now on pre-order.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Greener Version pricing in India

The iPhone 13 Pro Max Alpine Green with 128GB internal storage costs Rs. 1,29,900. The top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB storage costs Rs. 1,79,900, making it the most costly iPhone ever. The Alpine Green iPhone, like the other variants, will indeed be available in India beginning March 18.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Greener Version pricing in India

The green iPhone 13 Pro’s base model costs Rs. 1,19,900 and comes with 128GB of internal storage. The hue is named Alpine Green.

The matte glass coating of the iPhone 13 Pro distinguishes it from the green iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. Again, being a pro model, this smartphone has a more luxurious appearance, and the frame of the green iPhone 13 Pro is composed of surgical-grade stainless steel.

Apple iPhone 13 Greener Version pricing in India

The base edition of the standard-sized iPhone 13 green costs Rs. 79,900 and comes with 128GB of internal storage. This colour scheme, once again, is comparable to the green iPhone 13 mini, with a matte green frame and a glossy green glass back panel. This is a dark green or forest green hue that offers the iPhone 13 a stealthy appearance.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Greener Version pricing in India

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is presently the most cost-effective green iPhone available. The base edition of the iPhone 13 mini green with 128GB storage costs Rs. 69,900 in India, which is the same as the standard form of the iPhone 13 mini. In terms of features, the iPhone 13 small shares the same specifications as the conventional iPhone 13 mini.

