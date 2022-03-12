Lenovo launches ThinkPad E14 and E15 G4 launches featuring Ryzen 5000 series chipset

Lenovo has announced the availability of two new low-cost laptops: the ThinkPad E15 G4 and the ThinkPad E14 G4. These computers were secretly installed without any formal warning. Given the popularity of the ThinkPad series, this is surprising. Lenovo may have done so because the smartphones are just marginally better than their predecessors.

Both laptops are composed of aluminum and have thin bezels. Backlit keyboards and a fingerprint scanner are also incorporated for authentication. The laptops are outfitted with Ryzen processors, IPS LCD displays, and SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4- Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 notebook comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixel) IPS display. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Hexa-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The CPU is linked with AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics to handle authority duties.

The laptop includes a full-HD IR webcam featuring Windows Hello, a dual array microphone, as well as two 2W Harman Dolby Audio loudspeakers. A lighted keyboard is included, as well as biometric authentication options such as a fingerprint sensor.

For connection, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop offers two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic connector. The laptop includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It features a big battery that can operate for up to 15.8 hours. The laptop has RapidCharge technology, which claims to charge up to 80% of the battery in an hour. The device weighs 1.67 kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4- Specifications

The initial iteration of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixel) IPS display. It has a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5425U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 graphics are onboard. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop includes a full-HD IR webcam with ThinkShutter, a dual array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio. A backlit ThinkPad keyboard with track stick, as well as a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, are featured.

This Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop has two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 connection, and a 3.5mm jack. This laptop also has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It comes with a large battery that may last up to 13.6 hours. Rapid Charge technology claims to charge the battery to 80% capacity in under one hour.

The alternative edition of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 has the same display, features, battery, and connection choices as the first. The processor, which is an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics, is the biggest difference.

Pricing for Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4

According to a listing on CampusPoint’s website, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 starts at around Rs. 60,500. It will be available for purchase in May and will be able to be updated with more options over the internet.

Pre-orders for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 with quad-core CPU are currently available for around Rs. 47,850. There is also an octa-core CPU option available. The laptops will be on the market in April.

