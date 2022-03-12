Apple iPhone 14 Pro leaks says it will feature an 48MP rear camera sensor

According to trustworthy sources, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have 48 MP primary cameras. However, It’s Fat, a Chinese leaker believes the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a familiar 12 MP sensor. The iPhone 14 series will be released later this year, and reports concerning the phones’ hardware have progressively appeared. The word on the street is that the phones will have 48 MP cameras, however, a fresh leak has cast doubt on that.

According to Chinese leaker, It’s Fat, the iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with the IMX703 sensor with a 1/1.67-inch sensor size and 1.9 m pixels. Those numbers might appear familiar, and there’s a good reason for that: the IMX703 is the same 12 MP sensor seen in the iPhone 13 Pro versions.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Apple utilized the same sensor in succeeding years, but starting with the iPhone 11 series, Apple has employed different key sensors on the Pro versions.

The Apple iPhone 14 series will include a 48 MP camera and 8K video capture. This is significant since an 8K recording with a 12 MP sensor is not viable. For what it’s worth, the sources claiming a 48 MP camera have proven to be more trustworthy than this leaker claiming a 12 MP sensor. Only time will tell.

What are the other leaks we have so far?

The iPhone 14 series, which is scheduled to be unveiled later this year, has been leaked several times. Apple could forgo the notched display design in favor of a punch-hole display, according to rumors. The standard iPhone 14 model, on the other hand, may not receive the design upgrade.

The pill-shaped notch, according to prominent display analyst Ross Young, will be available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the high-end iPhone models are rumored to provide a dual-hole design. The first will be a pill-shaped hole for the Face ID module, and the second for the front camera for selfies. The notch design seen on the iPhone 13 series might be kept in its current form.

The iPhone 15 versions that will be introduced next year will also use a twin punch-hole arrangement, with the cut-out supposedly being smaller than this year to provide consumers with more screen area. However, no news on how much Apple expects to reduce it. According to the study, the cut-off on the iPhone 14 Pro may be 5.631mm.

Apple could ditch the basic Face ID unit inside the future in favor of under-display face authentication. As a reason, the Face ID module will not have a front-facing hole. Face ID in the display, on the other hand, is expected to emerge before 2023.

