Apple iPhone 13 series gets a massive price slash on Flipkart

The hype for the upcoming new flagship smartphone from Apple, the iPhone 14 has been going on. Although, there are many such floating rumors speculating about the specification for the smartphone prior to the launch seems like Apple has been trying to complete its entire outstanding stocks for its current flagship, iPhone 13 series by providing the best offers via Flipkart. Here is everything you know so far about the new offers you get with these flagships.

Apple iPhone 13 series gets extra discounts prior to iPhone 14 launch

For the people who are just looking to upgrade for the latest flagship and don’t have the patience to wait up for the latest new flagship then maybe this offer can be a great choice for you to go with.

However, we speculate that there won’t be many changes in comparison with iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Now let’s jump with the offer pricing for the iPhone 13 series.

The first and smaller variant for the standard iPhone 13 will be coming with 128GB of internal storage space and is priced for the price tag of Rs. 73,909 through Flipkart.

However, with the new offer, now you can avail yourself of an extra layer of discount on the smartphone going up to Rs. 19,000 for exchanging your older devices.

However, the pricing will be based on the conduction of the smartphone and the brand of the smartphone. Apple users will have a plus point to change their smartphones.

Although they can even use Apple Trade-in options as an alternative too. After you get an additional discount, then you can get the new smartphone for the price tag going down to Rs. 54,909.

Although if you have interest in other iPhone 13 models then there are four different models within the 13 series lineup which include the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and all of these smartphones get a discount based on the exchange too.

Getting to the specification side

Here almost all of the smartphones come with a great-performing chipset which includes both A15 for all the variants and a huge OLED screen.

Even these smartphones come with a great set of cameras which includes 12MP shooters and a front camera with a 12MP TrueDepth sensor.

Here the main camera sensor gets the support for 4K Dolby Vision HDR support too. Getting to the battery side, the smartphone promises to provide up to 17 hours of battery backup for video playback.