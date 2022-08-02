Sensex, Nifty ends flat as global markets trade in red

Yardstick indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty, on Tuesday ended trading with a slight increase in share values. The geopolitical crisis between China and Taiwan coupled with volatile global markets shook the capital markets all around the world.

While the majority of Asian and European markets ended their trading in losses on Tuesday, Indian exchanges stood resilient. The strong buying by FIIs, increased domestic investment and performance by Indian companies in the quarter helped markets to survive the global rundown.

Sensex

S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday gained 20.86 points (0.04%) to conclude the trading at 58136.36. With a previous close of 58,115.50 and opening the market at 58,049.02 the intraday trading levels went as high as 58,328.41.

Top gainers in the market on Tuesday were Indus Ind Bank (2.59%) Asian Paints (2.18%) NTPC (1.85%) Maruti (1.81%) Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.61%) Hindustan Unilever Ltd (1.60%) and Power grid (1.57%).

Share of the Indus Ind bank Ltd gained 27 rupees on Tuesday to conclude trading at 1067.85 rupees per share. The previous close of Indus Ind Bank was 1040.85. The banking company had yesterday the announcement of a strategic partnership with a new-age digital lending platform, Rupyy. With the help of Fintech Rupyy, Indus Ind Bank would provide vehicle loans to customers for used cars.

Analysts are currently suggesting an option of a strong buy for the shares of the Indus Ind bank holding for a period of nearly 1 month.

Top losers in Sensex on Tuesday were Tech Mahindra (-1.63 %), HDFC (-1.30 %), Larsen Toubro (-1.20 %), Tata Steel (-1.20 %), HDFC Bank (-1.13 %) and Bharti Airtel (-1.09 %).

Out of 30 stocks listed on Sensex. 16 stocks advanced, while 14 concluded their trading in the red.

While several indexes in Bombay stock exchange declined on Tuesday, Auto index of BSE, S&P BSE AUTO grew by more than 0.5% to gain 185 points and closed the trading at 29,841.25. Out of 15 stocks traded on the index, only 5 stocks declined.

Nifty 50

Benchmark index of national stock exchange, Nifty 50, on Tuesday almost ended flat as the market only saw a slight increase of 0.03% in its value. Nifty 50 gained 5.40 points to close the trading at 17345.45 points. The market opened at 17,310.15 and gone as high as 17,390.15.

Top Gainers in Nifty 50 were Indus Ind Bank (2.11%), Asian Paints (1.91%), NTPC (1.79%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (1.47%) and Maruti (1.46%).

Top losers on Tuesday were UPL (-3.96%), Hero Motor Corp (-2.46%), SBI Life insurance (-2.23 %), Brittania (-1.96 %) and Hindalco (-1.89 %).