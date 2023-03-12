Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus selling for as low as Rs. 65,999

If you are thinking to upgrade to a new flagship for the year, then maybe going with a new iPhone can be the right and non-regretting choice for you! So, how you can get in the hands of a new iPhone this year? Well, the newly launched iPhones, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus have been selling for premium pricing since after the launch but now we have got you covered with something where it’s been said that the smartphone is being sold for a very low price now.

Now, you will be able to buy and get in hands with the new iPhone series, the iPhone14 as well as the new iPhone 14 Plus smartphone for a discount pricing through Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale for the year. So, if you are looking to get in hands with this smartphone, then here we have got you covered with all the details like how you can get this new iPhone 14 for discounted pricing and everything.

Buy new Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus for never before discounted pricing

If you have been tracking the pricing of the newly launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphone from Apple, here it’s been said that previously we got to see these smartphones being launched for a premium pricing of Rs. 79,900 for the base models but now you will be able to buy this smartphone for as low as Rs. 65,999.

Talking in specific about the smartphone, here the iPhone 14 was the phone which was launched for Rs. 79,900 where you will be getting the base 128GB storage variant and now the smartphone is selling for just Rs. 65,999 which is very much near to the pricing of the previously launched iPhone 13 series too.

If you want a slightly bigger display then you can move with the new iPhone 14 Plus variant which was again launched for a very premium pricing of Rs. 89,900. But, now you will be able to buy this phone for as low as Rs. 73,999.

Bank discounts on Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Smartphones

You can use eligible bank cards to receive additional discounts on the iPhone 14 series in addition to the discounts offered on these flagship models. Here, it is stated that Flipkart is offering promotions on the ICICI Bank and American Express Credit Cards, wherein customers of these banks and cardholders of these banks are eligible to receive discounts of close to Rs. 15,000, which will actually have a much greater impact on the discounted pricing.