Apple iPhone 14 Launch event leaked for September 13

is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 the Apple iPhone 14 series. This year, Apple is expected to release four models, including the larger iPhone 14 Max variant. According to a recent leak, the iPhone 14 will be released on September 13, which is consistent with earlier event dates.

The dates haven’t yet been confirmed by Apple, though. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming new Apple iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 14 Release Dates Rumored

It has been customary for Apple to release its new lineup of iPhone models in September. The iHacktu iLeaks tipper hinted at potential release dates for the forthcoming iPhone 14 series on Twitter. According to the tip, the iPhone 14 will debut on September 13.

In addition, pre-orders for the iPhone 14 are anticipated to commence on September 16, while shipments and open sales may start on September 23. However, Apple hasn't formally endorsed these dates. Therefore, it's best to treat the rumor about the iPhone 14's release date with caution.

Launch of the Apple iPhone 14: What Can We Expect?

As was already mentioned, there are rumors that the new iPhone 14 will come in four different models: the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to Apple reports, the upgraded high-end and premium models will be the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

So you have to take into account that often the devices are sold but this year apple will really surprise with the iPhones 14 and 14 pro max 2/3 — iHacktu ileaks  (@ihacktu) June 22, 2022

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, according to reports, will have a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a larger 6.7-inch screen. However, there appears to be more of a distinction between the Pro and non-Pro variants. The A15 Bionic chip, which is the same as the iPhone 13’s, is predicted to remain in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

The next-generation, enhanced A16 Bionic chipset, on the other hand, is rumored to be coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Furthermore, by getting rid of the outdated, unsightly notch, the Pro models might receive a redesign. Unfortunately, this cannot be stated in the base models.

These are only rumors at this time; no information has been formally hinted at. Apple is rumored to be introducing improvements to the camera division. When Apple will introduce the new iPhone 14 series is still uncertain.

