Google reveals Chromecast with Google TV support in India

Today, Google finally made the long-awaited announcement that Chromecast with Google TV will be available in India. The price of Chromecast with Google TV in India is Rs. 6,399 as of right now, and it will soon be available at various retail locations. The new TV stick appears to be a bit pricey, but it has many capabilities that make up for that.

Here’s a closer look at the new Chromecast, which will undoubtedly give Amazon, Xiaomi, and Realme some major issues.

Google Chromecast revealed with Google TV support

The new remote controller is the most significant modification. You can cast media without using your smartphone or tablet with the new Chromecast device because it has a separate remote control. Simply connect the HDMI dongle to the TV and use the remote control to operate it.

Additionally, the remote control looks quite sleek. For the TV stick, Google has created a simple remote control that works with voice requests. An exclusive Google Assistant button on the voice remote enables users to search for TV programming using only voice queries.

You will be able to operate smart house lighting and other IoT home equipment with Google Assistant if they enable the feature. Additionally, the new remote control contains buttons specifically designated for using well-known streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

The addition of programmable volume, power, and input controls, which do away with the need for two remotes to operate the most fundamental media tasks, is another pleasant feature. The tiny and portable Chromecast with Google TV fits neatly into the HDMI connection on the TV. The TV stick can broadcast videos in up to 4K HDR at a maximum frame rate of 60 fps. Additionally, it enables the HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content and Dolby Vision.

With Google TV’s “For You” tab, which offers personalized watch suggestions based on the subscribing OTT services, the new Chromecast offers a streamlined user experience. You can create a watch later library for the media content supplied from several streaming sources by adding movies and TV series to your watchlist. If you use the same Google account across all platforms, you can easily browse the Watchlist from a phone or laptop. Notably, the TV’s media content will refresh automatically.

Google claims that using Chromecast with Google TV gives users access to thousands of apps and more than 400,000 movies and TV episodes from sources including Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5. Additionally, a free trial of YouTube Premium for up to three months is included with the Chromecast with Google TV.

