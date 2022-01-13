Apple iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max tipped with Pill shaped hole punch cutout

The speculated pill-shaped hole-punch cutout image for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has reappeared on the internet. Apple maintains that the two-hole design seen in the illustration is unique.

A few days ago, a developer named Jeff Grossman released a photograph of an iPhone 14 Pro prototype with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, sparking this development. Many sources claim that Apple will use a hole-punch display with Face ID technology hidden behind the surface.

According to the renderings provided by Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will feature two holes and will “not be comparable to all the pill models from Huawei.”

A pill-shaped notch was reportedly discovered in an iPhone 14 Pro prototype, however, only one lens was visible. According to Young, both hole-punch cuts would be visible on the iPhone 14 versions.

Last week, leaker LeaksApplePro said that the iPhone 14 would cost $799 (about Rs. 59,000), the iPhone 14 Max would cost $899 (roughly Rs. 66,400), the iPhone 14 Pro would cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost at least $1,199. (roughly Rs. 88,600).

According to the source, this is due to increasing production costs. “The difference between the [iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro ought to be more than $100,” he adds. On his podcast ‘Power On,’ Apple analyst Mark Gurman also claimed that he expects the notch would be removed from some iPhones by 2022.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro could be priced little higher than iPhone 13 Pro

