Apple iPhone 14 series’ eSim supporting models will be introduced to specific regions

Many of us have been waiting up for the release of the upcoming new Apple iPhone 14 series which will be coming soon on September this year. Since the smartphone is one among the most anticipated smartphones for the years, there have been so many leaks floating around about the phone for the whole year, one of the recent leaks about the new series iPhones for 2022 was it getting the support for eSim. However, the eSim-based iPhones will be kept specific for some regions only.

Apple iPhone 14 series to adopt eSim function

The leaks do bring a smile over many Apple head who have been looking for Apple to adopt many functions which also includes support for eSim all these years. However, finally, it appears to become true after leaks about iPhone 14 series getting the support for eSim gets revealed, this can be a step for Apple to take new steps for bringing needed functions for us. Although there is a small catch to be looked after, as it’s been said that the eSim supporting Apple iPhones will be coming only to selected regions which include countries being Asian and European specific.

Rumors also say that the Cupertino technology company won’t be making any such immediate transitions towards adopting of the eSim smartphones. Furthermore. bringing eSim smartphones for now in these regions is only said to be done on an “experimenting basis” before the brand makes it total switch to adopt eSim configured smartphones in the near future.

Why is Apple steadily moving towards eSim?

As new technologies pass by the normal and old-fashioned SIM Cards have become very much outdated to use. There have been many such reports which claim that major US-based smartphone providers including T-Mobile, Version, and AT&T have been working towards implementing the support for eSim and actually replacing it with the normal physical sim card usage.

Although there are many such Android smartphones that have adopted the eSim function their Android smartphones way before for the year back in 2017 itself. However, Google Pixel 2 was the first ever Android smartphone coming with the eSim functionality. Even Motorola switched to eSim functionality with its Razr foldable launched in 2019.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the eSIM technology has become popular in Europe and Asia, where consumers tend to switch between prepaid plans to get the best data package available. It seems the upcoming iPhone 14 could lead the way for this technology improvement. pic.twitter.com/MyrjgSmUIq — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) July 19, 2022

More details about bringing eSim functionality to the iPhones is yet to be confirmed! And there are many such questions including will this eSim functionality will be made common to all future coming iPhones?, Will we see an eSim functional Apple iPad in the future?, Will it be brought to the Macs series at any point in time? For all of these, we will have to wait a little more.