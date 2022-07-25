Apple iPhone 14 series will be an expensive tech to buy, says reports 

Since the launch of the latest Apple iPhone 14 series is nearing close, there have been so many rumors which are flying around the internet.

However, one of the new rumors brings a shock to all Apple fans, as it was said that the upcoming smartphone will be priced on the higher side due to supply chain problems. Let’s find out more about the pricing for the smartphone and more.

The new phone by Apple will be more expensive than expected

As per the latest rumors about the phone, it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming for slighter expensive pricing.

However, talking about how much price hike will we get to see with the iPhones, then we would say that these new ranges of smartphones will be getting a price hike of $100.

The reason behind the smartphone price hike is the current going supply chain problem which is causing many such delays with the production side of the iPhone. Let’s discuss more the supply chain problem for the smartphone.

Supply chain problem caused due to the production of the iPhone

There has been a major strain seen towards the supply chain of the manufacturing of the latest upcoming iPhone series. There have been a few reports claiming that the stocks for the different components for the iPhone series are facing a lot of fluctuation out of which it’s been said that the production will be affected as well.

How Apple is trying to face the problem

As per the latest report we have so far, Apple has reportedly outsourced the production of its iPhones to the third parties companies.

However, to ensure the production of the iPhones, Apple has also made sure that all the components manufactured within a third-party company will be of high standards and the standards is been set by Apple itself.

One of the companies that will be producing components for the upcoming iPhones is SG Micro company who was granted by Apple to produce more such power managing circuits for these smartphones.

However, this step was taken to ensure the production flow of the smartphone. Will this bring the price down to the normal price again? We have to wait and see. We will be updating you with more details about it in the near future, so stay tuned to TechStory.

