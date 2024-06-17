Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza sale is here, and it’s the perfect time to grab an iPhone 15 at a discounted price. Apple’s latest iPhone model, already popular for its advanced features, is now more affordable than ever during this sale event, which is set to conclude later this week.

This isn’t the lowest price the iPhone 15 has ever reached in India, but it is a significant discount that comes with additional exchange offers and bank card discounts to further sweeten the deal.

Apple iPhone 15 Price in India During Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza Sale

As part of Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza sale, the price of the iPhone 15 in India has been slashed to Rs. 67,999. This discounted price applies to all five color options — Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow — for the base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage. When it was launched in September 2023, the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs. 79,990.

In addition to the already reduced price, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 55,000. However, to avail the maximum exchange discount, you would need to trade in a high-value device in good condition.

Moreover, customers using eligible bank credit cards for non-EMI transactions can get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 during this sale. While this isn’t the lowest price ever seen for the iPhone 15 on Flipkart (it dropped to Rs. 65,999 in April with an additional discount for Google Pay UPI transactions), it’s still an excellent opportunity to get a great deal on a high-end smartphone.

Apple iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 comes with several impressive specifications that make it a standout device in Apple’s lineup. Here’s a closer look at what this phone offers:

Screen Size: 6.1-inch

Display Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Resolution: High resolution with stunning color accuracy and contrast

Dynamic Island: The iPhone 15 is the first non-Pro model to feature Apple’s Dynamic Island instead of the traditional display notch.

Processor: Apple A16 Bionic chip, the same powerful chip that powered the iPhone 14 Pro models from 2022.

Operating System: Runs on iOS 17, providing the latest software features and updates.

Rear Cameras: Dual-camera setup

Primary Camera: 48-megapixel with an f/1.6 aperture, capable of capturing high-quality photos and videos.

Ultra-Wide Camera: 12-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture for capturing wider shots.

Front Camera: 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

Battery Capacity: 3,349mAh

Charging: Supports 20W fast charging, but the charger needs to be purchased separately as it’s not included in the box.

Additional Offers and Benefits

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 55,000 discount when you exchange an old smartphone.

Bank Card Discount: Additional Rs. 1,000 off on non-EMI transactions with eligible bank credit cards.

To take advantage of this offer, simply visit Flipkart and look for the iPhone 15 listing. Make sure to check the additional discount options and the exchange offer details. If you have an eligible bank credit card, use it to make the purchase and get the extra Rs. 1,000 off.

Conclusion

The Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale presents a fantastic opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a reduced price. With its top-tier specifications, including the A16 Bionic chip, impressive camera system, and the introduction of Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 offers great value, especially at the discounted price of Rs. 67,999. Don’t miss out on this deal, and make sure to take advantage of the exchange offers and additional bank card discounts to maximize your savings.

That’s all we know about the latest new details about Apple iPhone 15 deals and discounts, if you are someone who has been looking to upgrade an Android phone, then yes Flipkart is also offering the best deals and discounts on Android phones too.

