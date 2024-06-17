The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available at a substantial discount during Flipkart’s Mega June Bonanza Sale 2024. If you’ve been eyeing this flagship device, now might be the perfect time to make your purchase. The sale offers the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a hefty Rs 28,000 discount, and there are additional deals to further reduce the price.

Let’s dive into the details, including variant-wise prices, offers, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Drop Announced!

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 in India last year, and with the arrival of its successor, the S23 is now available at significant discounts.

During the Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale 2024, which runs until June 19, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a greatly reduced price. Initially launched at Rs 74,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 46,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, additional discounts and offers can lower the price even further.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available in two variants:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 46,999 (originally Rs 74,999)

8GB + 256GB: Rs 51,999

The phone comes in four attractive colors: Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black. Flipkart is also offering various bank offers and additional discounts:

Samsung Axis Bank Infinite or Signature credit cards: 10% discount.

Flipkart Axis Bank Card: 5% cashback.

Combo Offers: Rs 3,000 off.

Exchange Offer: Extra Rs 2,000 off for select models, with maximum exchange discounts up to Rs 43,000.

These offers make the Samsung Galaxy S23 an even more appealing choice for those looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is packed with impressive features and specifications:

Display: The device sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth scrolling, perfect for both everyday use and gaming.

Performance: The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the Adreno 740 GPU. It runs on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box and is eligible for the One UI 6.1 update with Android 14, which will include Galaxy AI features.

Battery: The phone houses a 3,830mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. This ensures that your phone charges quickly and efficiently, keeping you connected throughout the day.

Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor on the back. For selfies, it has a 12MP front camera. This setup allows for high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions.

Connectivity: The device comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, ensuring fast and reliable connections. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, adding durability to its list of features.

How to Avail the Deal?

To take advantage of this deal, visit Flipkart and search for the Samsung Galaxy S23. Ensure you check for the additional discounts and offers mentioned above. If you have a Samsung Axis Bank Infinite or Signature credit card or a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, make sure to use them for the purchase to avail the respective discounts.

Conclusion

The Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale 2024 is a golden opportunity to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a significantly reduced price. With its robust specifications, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dynamic AMOLED display, and versatile camera setup, the Galaxy S23 stands out as a top-tier smartphone.

Now available at just Rs 46,999 (down from Rs 74,999), along with various additional discounts and exchange offers, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your device. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal, and make sure to grab your Samsung Galaxy S23 before the sale ends on June 19.