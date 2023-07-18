Apple iPhone 15 Series to Offer Funky Pink Color Option this year

Cupertino giant, Apple is expected to launch new color variants for their upcoming new flagship for the year, the iPhone 15 series. Well, for this year it seems like Apple is going a little funkier with its color options where we got through recent news about Apple coming with a new iPhone 15 series in pink color. This can leave you with a question about how does pink look with an iPhone? So get you covered, here is everything you need to know:

Apple iPhone 15 Series in Pink Color – Spotted

Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to include three different ranges of flagships including the smallest iPhone 15 to a slightly bigger iPhone 15 Plus and Pro beasts, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of these smartphones are currently going through production and is all set to make their way to public launch in September this year.

Before the launch itself, there has been numerous leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming new beast. One of the recent leaks from a reliable tipster, ShrimpApplePro shared that the Cupertino giant is planning to make it’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup a little funkier where we can see a Pink variant being launched.

In addition to the pink color, the tipster also shared that the smartphone could come up with more new colors including Green and Light yellow. In sum up, we can expect the same colors which Apple is already applying to their existing iMac lineups.

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pink

So,

– Midnight

– Starlight

– Green

– Yellow

– Pink

– Product (RED)

? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9ep — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) July 15, 2023

As per the tweet, the iPhone maker is planning to add extra three color options above the already existing colors including Midnight, Starlight and Product (RED). Previously, we have already seen Apple coming up with such new color variants where we saw the iPhone 12 series coming with green color tint which did catch up the attention of many fans.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get other color variants as addition

These colors are not only expected to make its way to the non-pro variants. Talking about Pro variant, here Apple is going with a little color options where particularly Apple is looking on add to lighter crimson hue color setting to its iPhone 15 PRo models which will make it even lighter, and brighter over their exiting Purple color variant.

Whay else to expect this year?

Apple iPhone 15 series has been highly anticiapted by many fans over the enitre year. On of the best leaks we have got about the phone was that from this year, Apple finally saying goodbye to its notch iPhone and welcoming their Dynamic Island display to all the models from iPhone non-pro models to the Pro models.

Also, the iPhone Pro models will be getting a good upgrade this year on the camera side where it’s been expected to get a even bigger 48MP sensor on the rear side combined with a Ultrawide and if things goes we may see a Periscope lens as well. This will defiantely gives Apple iPhone 15 series a strong competition againts its Android competitor, Samsung for their Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Also, the iPhone will finally bring USB-C port after ditcing the lighting in port in accordance to comply with the latest order by Eurpean Union to mandate a universal chargers to all of the technology gadgets. In the end we can defiantely expect some good chagnes to all the models of iPhone from this year.

