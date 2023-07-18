Malaysia confiscates Pride themed watches by Swiss watchmaker Swatch

In a recent turn of events, notable Swiss watchmaker – Swatch group has issued a lawsuit to fight the Malaysian government for not allowing private themed watches that promote LGBT rights, to be sold in Malaysia. The watchmaker has accused that the action by the government has affected its reputation in the international market.

The Muslim nation hails homosexuality to be a criminal offence, as prescribed in Islam, and does not to tolerate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

this year in May, the government of Malaysia banned the sale of watches from Swatch’s “Pride collection” Prepared for the pride month in June. The move was mainly made due to the letters LGBT Cue written on the watches, said the Malaysian home Minister.

The home Ministry of Malaysia banned and confiscated 172 watches from 16 different stores. And the company filed a lawsuit on June 24 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. The news about the lawsuit was initially reported by the Malay mail – a news website in Malaysia.

In the lawsuit, Swatch said, “Without a doubt, the series watches did not and are not in any way be capable of causing any disruption in the public order or morality or any violations of the law.”

The notice issued by the government after confiscation of watches informs Swatch of having manufactured watches that contained elements of and promoted and encouraged LGBTQ rights, which is a potential violation of the Islamic and Malaysian law.

The ceased watches, which have the total value of approximately 64,795 ringgit or US$14,250.05 were of rainbow or the pride theme and contained LGBTQ lettering, thereby breaching the Malaysian law.

In its lawsuit, swash demands the compensation for damages and the return of LGBTQ watches, stating that the incident has affected capacity to do business in the country and the company has been “greatly jeopardised” due to the seizures.

However, on Monday, the watchmaker refused to comment anything on the lawsuit. Need a date Malaysia’s home ministry response to Reuters’ request for comment.

Malaysia – a majority Muslim nation 60% of Muslim population, deems any kind of sexual activity between members of the same sex to be a criminal offence, and for the people found guilty the possible penalties can go from caning to 20 years of imprisonment.

Two months ago, two members of Parliament from PSPAS – Pan Malaysian Islamic party and also the ruling party, said that in the LGBTQ community should be deemed as mentally ill. In 2022, the Islamic police of Malaysia arrested around 20 Muslims at an LGBT queue friendly Halloween party for different offences ranging from cross dressing and immorality in public.

Saifuddin Nasution, The home Minister, said to be associated Press news agency that like to have a full report on the matter before commenting on it.

The watch designs that were confiscated in Malaysia are: the six different colour designs from the company’s Pride 2023 collection, The stripe fierce model, the Alla Parata watch and the Peace Hand model.

Swatch – headed by the Swatch group is a well-known international group that designs, manufactures and sells finished watches, jewellery and other watch components. It supplies almost all needed by its own 17 brands that manufacture watches, and it also supplies components to third-party watch manufacturers in Switzerland as well as in other countries. The group employs over 32,000 people in more than 50 countries. Its net sales for the year 2022 at Fr.7.499 billion.

