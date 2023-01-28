Apple iPhone 15 to come with the support for Wi-Fi 6E

For this coming year, we have a lot of hype floating around about what will the upcoming Apple iPhone 15. If you have been wondering about what will we get to see for these upcoming beats then here we have got you covered with a new update about this new Apple iPhone 15 series, where it’s been said that this new beast will be coming with the support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Apple iPhone 15 models to feature Wi-Fi 6E

As we have mentioned already, it’s not the first time we will get to see Wi-Fi 6E support for new Apple devices but infact the previously launched Apple iPad Pro lineup including the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models came with the support for Wi-Fi 6E, and then we also had the top-end MacBook Pro models and Mac Mini which came with this connectivity. Even though we got to see a new iPad, as well as MacBooks, coming with this connectivity, the new Apple iPhone 14 series had to settle with the older Wi-Fi 6 connectivity all alone.

Talking about Wi-Fi 6, here this new connectivity will be working on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and then the new Wi-Fi 6E will be having an improved connectivity feature with 6GHz of the wireless band which will provide a better and faster internet connections over the previous Wi-Fi 6.

What else we know about this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 models

The Apple iPhone has once again triumphed to become the year’s most anticipated smartphone, as it does every year. It is stated that a set of four new smartphones will be added to the lineup, consisting of two non-pro and then two pro models on their own.

Speaking more specifically about the smartphone variations, we may expect to see the non-pro iPhones, which will likely be the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Ultra, as well as the ordinary iPhone 15 coupled with an iPhone 15 Plus.

As you can see below, the present Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be replaced with the new Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. This has mostly been done to compete with the impending Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will formally ship on February 1 of this year, and the new Apple iPhone 15 Ultra.

Speaking more specifically about the Apple iPhone 15 variants, it has been stated that each model would feature a Dynamic Island display at the front. If you recall, the iPhone 14 Pro variations only supported the Dynamic Island display; however, with the release of the new iPhone 15, all models will include the same Dynamic Island display.