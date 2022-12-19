HTC planning to launch Mixed Reality Headset for CES 2023

Many tech giants have been making their way to the world of virtual reality or augmented reality to add an extra spice to the competition now the Chinese gadget maker, HTC is also planning to make its entry into this new world of virtual reality.

There are reports which say that HTC has reportedly developed a new fully functioning headset that is capable enough to support Virtual Reality as well as Augmented Reality as well. However, the headset will be making its way to launch in the upcoming technology event, CES 2023.

What is CES?

CES which stands for Consumer Electronics Show is among the popular yearly event where we get to see many tech giants who will be participating in the event and showing their capabilities and what projects they have been working on to bring it in the future.

As per reports, it’s been said that HTC will be also participating in the show and we will get to see this Chinese maker will be showcasing their new gadget which will be the new VR headset. Also, it’s been said that the event will be officially scheduled on the 5th of January in the coming year.

HTC Virtual Reality Headset Launch in 2023

The leak about HTC’s Virtual Reality headset comes right after the executive of the company teased what they have been planning for the coming year. Talking more about this headset, it’s been said that this headset will be coming with a new Google alike design which will be featuring new front and also side facing cameras as well.

These front facing, as well as side-facing cameras, will be having the capacity towards making a mixed reality world around the users who are wearing that google.

These googles can be exclusively used for improvising gaming as well as entertainment and also exercise purposes. HTC even believes to the fact that this headset will be helping towards improvising the productivity of the users or even the business.

If we talk more about this headset, here it’s been said that the headset will be providing an overall battery backup of up to 2 hours and also it will be coming with support for six degrees of freedom with hand tracking.

What is the expected pricing for HTC Virtual Reality Headset?

Let’s now jump to the expected pricing of this headset. As of now, there are no such confirmed reports about what will be the pricing of this headset but if we go by leaks, it’s been said that the headset will be launched somewhere in the pricing of $1500 where it will be competing with other headset makers like Meta Quest Pro.