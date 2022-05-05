Apple iPhone SE 2 reportedly in Development Works, says reports

Apple Watch SE is one of the Cupertino-based company’s most popular smartwatches. The smartwatch was released in 2020, and it has since captivated people with its low pricing and high build quality. However, as the device aged, it appears that Apple has begun development on its replacement. Recently, information regarding the impending Apple Watch SE 2 has leaked online.

Apple is working on a new Watch SE, according to a recent rumor from iDropNews. According to the newspaper, which obtained the information from “people familiar with the situation,” Apple may unveil a new model in the lineup this year during its September launch event. It is worth noting that, like with every year, Apple is slated to release the normal Apple Watch Series replacement, the Watch Series 8, this year.

New leaks for Apple iPhone SE 2

In terms of the forthcoming Apple Watch SE 2, the newspaper has learned that it will include an always-on display, improved audio delivery (better speakers), and a new sensor that will allow the gadget to collect ECGs.

However, you will receive more bang for your buck. According to LeaksApplePro, the Apple Watch SE 2 will include the updated S7 processor (which is simply a rebranded S6), as well as an always-on display, enhanced speaker, and third-generation optical heart sensor, and an electrical heart sensor (ECG).

As a result, the Apple Watch SE is effectively a Series 5 with a newer processor. The most important enhancement would be an always-on display, although an ECG sensor would also be a substantial improvement.

The Apple Watch SE is a basic wristwatch featuring a heart-rate sensor and a few health functions including fall detection, noise monitoring, and abnormal heart rhythm and rate notifications. Even with a $20 price increase, a SE 2 with enhanced sensors would be an appealing alternative for many people.

The article also states that the battery life of the Apple Watch SE 2 will be the same as that of the Apple Watch Series 7. In terms of design, Apple may stick with the successful design of the Apple Watch SE. However, a recent model may provide quick charging. The Watch SE 2’s price might be raised by $20 to $299. The Apple Watch SE is now priced at $279, according to the official Apple website.

When will Apple iPhone SE 2 launch?

While the article does not directly identify a release date for the Apple Watch SE 2, it does suggest a September launch event. Every year, during its September launch event, Apple introduces new iPhones, as well as key accessories such as the AirPods and the Apple Watch.

The iPhone 14 range, which will comprise the ordinary iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is scheduled to be unveiled this year. If the claim is true, the Apple Watch SE 2 will be released alongside the next iPhone.

Also Read: