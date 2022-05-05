Nothing Phone (1) is speculated to launch on 9th June this year

Nothing, formed by the co-founder of OnePlus, has already announced its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). The brand also announced in March that the smartphone will come with Nothing OS, which is based on Android.

Furthermore, Flipkart’s dedicated homepage for the Nothing Phone (1) went online in March, confirming its debut in India. Carl Pei, the creator of Nothing, appears to have revealed the release date of the company’s first smartphone.

When will Nothing Phone (1) launch?

Previously, the company stated that the device will be available in the summer. When a fan asked Carl Pei on Twitter when the Nothing Phone (1) will be available, he replied, “6/9 at 4:20.” The above-mentioned date is June 9 at 4:20 PM, according to the US date system.

As a result, we anticipate the release of the Nothing Phone (1) on June 9. If this looks to be genuine, the brand will shortly make an official announcement.

Specification for Nothing Phone (1) leaked till now

The future Nothing Phone (1) has been proven to operate well with third-party accessories such as the Apple AirPods. At this time, the company has not revealed any significant specifications. The business did, however, announce that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU.

Furthermore, speculations stated that the phone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, which will be combined with an Adreno 642 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It might have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ compatibility upfront.

There will be a 4,500 mAh battery with wireless charging capabilities. The Nothing Phone (1) is said to contain a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. It will sport a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and movies.

Leaked pricing for Nothing Phone (1)

There is no information about the price of the Nothing Phone (1). Based on the specifications, we expect it to be a mid-range handset that will compete with other mid-range devices such as the OnePlus Nord phones and others. In addition, the device would be launched in India following its worldwide debut.

