The year 2023 was great, and we saw many new smartphones launched by smartphone manufacturers worldwide. It was a great year, from Samsung launching their new Galaxy S series to Apple making their new iPhone series. Talking about Apple in particular, despite releasing new flagship iPhones every year, the Cupertino giant has silenced their long-lived SE series smartphone since 2022, and there were no such reports or claims from the Cupertino giant talking about their new SE phone. Still, as things come to light, we have the latest leaks on the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone.

And guess what? The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will not compromise on the specification side, from design to the specification and features.

As Apple fans have been looking forward to this new flagship, we have some new leaked specifications and features detailing the battery size and design. Let’s now dig deep and reveal the upcoming iPhone SE 4 details.

Apple iPhone SE 4 – Latest Leaks Shares the Phone to Have a Bigger Battery and Design Changes

Apple’s new and upcoming iPhone SE 4 has become a new town of the town where many fans have been getting details about this new flagship expected to launch in the year 2024.

Talking about the latest leaks and rumors, the all-new Apple iPhone SE model 2024, or the new Apple iPhone SE 4, will come with a bigger battery, and guess what? It will be the same battery as the current flagship, the iPhone 14 smartphone.

That’s a really big improvement. Over and above, if we say that the smartphone will be coming with the iPhone 14’s battery, the possibility is that fitting a massive battery requires a design change as well, and it is clear that the Apple iPhone SE 4 will be coming with a bigger display and other hardware will be upgraded to a new one too.

Finally, you won’t have to settle for a smaller 4.7-inch display for the new iPhone SE. Talking more about the latest leaks, we have a leaked report from MacRumors sharing that the partial assembly of the upcoming flagship has already begun, and by partial assembly, we mean assembling prototypes. Currently, the smartphone is going through its production stages with the model number A2863.

Apple iPhone SE 4 – Leaked Specification

Apple iPhone SE 4 comes with many improvements compared to its predecessor model, which was released in 2022.

Regarding the latest leaks, the smartphone is expected to come with a widely spread 6.1-inch OLED model. That’s a massive upgrade, right?

As the smartphone display is becoming bigger, you can expect improvements in other hardware parts, too, where you will get a TrueDepth Display offering the best color reproduction out of the box.

Also, rather than going with full boarder, now you will get a notch phone with the support for Face ID. On the camera side, you will get a primary 48MP main camera sensor alongside the Ultrawide angle sensor inspired by the iPhone’s previous older models.

What’s more? Now, talking about the design side, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will come with a similar design inspired by the iPhone 14 series. Apple has yet to find another option with Apple following the EU regulations to mandate a USB Type-C port on all devices, and this new iPhone is also expected to come with the same USB Type-C port. So, that’s excellent news.

That was everything you should know about this flagship. So, are you excited about the new flagship for the coming year? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below: