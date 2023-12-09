Want to get a new Phone this New Year? Here are the Best Deals on Smartphones

Indian-based e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced their year-end sale for this year, where we will see exciting discounts on all the tech products be the y smartphones, laptops, or even smart appliances. As Flipkart has been gearing up for their Year End Sale, right now we have got you covered with some of the latest lightning deals on smartphones for Flipkart Year End Sale, where flagships like the Apple iPhone 14 series and Google Pixel 7 series are receiving massive price slash.

So, if you want to take advantage of this sale, we have covered all the details, from the price slashes to other important stuff you should know before considering buying your next smartphone upgrade.

Flipkart Year-End Sale – Top Discounts on Smartphones

As we said, Flipkart has announced its biggest sale to mark the end of this year, and the sale will be going live from the 9th of December until the 16th of December this year. However, the real advantage is for the people with Flipkart Plus membership, who will get access to the sale one day early.

Let’s discuss the discounts on smartphones that premium flagships like the Apple iPhone 14 series, Nothing Phone (2), Pixel 7, and Moto G54 5G are receiving.

Also Read: Congressional Clash on White House’s Electric Vehicle Initiative

Having a lower budget? No worries. This Flipkart Year End Sale can still be the right choice for buyers looking for a pocket-friendly option.

Apart from other listed phones, the models including the Realme C53, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023), and Vivo T20 Pro are receiving discounts and will also be getting that spotlight during the sale.

If you are enthusiastic about Samsung phones, then their new Galaxy S22 series will be getting a massive price slash, hitting below Rs. 40,000, and the latest model to date, the Galaxy S23 series will also be receiving a considerable price slash, reflecting its price down to just Rs. 49,999.

However, it’s worth noting that this discount was announced as the Korean-based giant has been gearing up to launch their new S series flagship, the Galaxy S24 series.

Apart from Samsung phones, Apple‘s iPhones will also get that spotlight for the sale. However, there is no formal announcement regarding the discounted pricing of the new, recent Apple iPhone series. This also applies to the iPhone 14 and the latest new iPhone 15 series.

Also Read: Sony WH-1000XM5 selling for the Lowest at $250

Should you upgrade to a new Smartphone by this year’s end?

That’s the question you will get right now, right? This sale will give you access to lightning deals on smartphones, where you get a massive price slash on phones for a considerable budget.

We recommend making a new upgrade for this year only until you are not looking to get the latest phone in the coming year.

As we said, the discounts on the Galaxy S22 and S23 series were announced as the Korean-based giant gears up to release their next new flagship called the Galaxy S24 series.

With this example, you decide to take advantage of this sale or risk going with the latest flagship launch in the coming year.

That was all about the discounts for smartphones for this sale. Are you looking to upgrade to a new smartphone this year? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

However, we will update you in the coming time and provide more details on other products for the Flipkart Year-End Sale.

Also Read: Logitech A50X Gaming Headset is finally OUT! Checkout the Specs

SOURCE